Child killings rise 70% in 2022

Last year, child murder increased significantly by 70% and despite some improvement in child rapes, boys suffered more sexual repressions compared to the previous year, according to Manusher Jonno Foundation.

The NGO made the revelations on child safety issues at the National Press Club yesterday, highlighting a huge 94% drop in child marriages due to end of Covid-19 movement restrictions in 2022 as probably the only other improvement on top of lower child rape rate.

However, sexual violence against children remains a highly concerning trend and could rise again significantly if left unaddressed as most of the time, offenders were in close-circles among family acquaintances and neighbours.

Guardians, community leaders and government officials have to be more earnest in their approach against sexual violence and work cooperatively to contain the scourge.

The report separated cases of sexual abuse and outright rape in two categories.

In this regard, reported cases of sexual abuse of male children at 20 in 2022 was significantly higher than 6 the previous year, thereby warranting more concerted and ardent focus on this issue as well. Female children continued to be the prime target of perverts in 2022 with about 76 suffering abuses that falls short of outright rape.

Although, the overall rape rate fell 32% year-on-year, the number was still alarming at 560 with female children bearing the brunt and even toddlers not spared. Teenage girls are being raped by male friends as well as by those at informal workplaces and school premises.

The report claimed 311 children were killed in 2022 up from 183 in 2021, while 1152 died from drowning in 2022 almost doubling from the previous year's tally.

Child deaths from road accidents were also higher in 2022 at 196. There were also 44 deaths by suicide mostly among girls due to exam failures, anger against family members, romantic breakups, as well as rape and abuse-related angst.

In an unusual trend, crimes committed by female children are rising, the nonprofit said.

About 15 child household helps suffered violence, mostly in the capital, in 2022 with five being killed and three ultimately committing suicide.