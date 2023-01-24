Child killings rise 70% in 2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

Child killings rise 70% in 2022

Boys suffered more sexual abuse compared with 2021

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:46 pm
Child killings rise 70% in 2022

Last year, child murder increased significantly by 70% and despite some improvement in child rapes, boys suffered more sexual repressions compared to the previous year, according to Manusher Jonno Foundation.

The NGO made the revelations on child safety issues at the National Press Club yesterday, highlighting a huge 94% drop in child marriages due to end of Covid-19 movement restrictions in 2022 as probably the only other improvement on top of lower child rape rate.

However, sexual violence against children remains a highly concerning trend and could rise again significantly if left unaddressed as most of the time, offenders were in close-circles among family acquaintances and neighbours.

Guardians, community leaders and government officials have to be more earnest in their approach against sexual violence and work cooperatively to contain the scourge.

The report separated cases of sexual abuse and outright rape in two categories.

In this regard, reported cases of sexual abuse of male children at 20 in 2022 was significantly higher than 6 the previous year, thereby warranting more concerted and ardent focus on this issue as well. Female children continued to be the prime target of perverts in 2022 with about 76 suffering abuses that falls short of outright rape.

Although, the overall rape rate fell 32% year-on-year, the number was still alarming at 560 with female children bearing the brunt and even toddlers not spared. Teenage girls are being raped by male friends as well as by those at informal workplaces and school premises.

The report claimed 311 children were killed in 2022 up from 183 in 2021, while 1152 died from drowning in 2022 almost doubling from the previous year's tally.

Child deaths from road accidents were also higher in 2022 at 196. There were also 44 deaths by suicide mostly among girls due to exam failures, anger against family members, romantic breakups, as well as rape and abuse-related angst.

In an unusual trend, crimes committed by female children are rising, the nonprofit said.

About 15 child household helps suffered violence, mostly in the capital, in 2022 with five being killed and three ultimately committing suicide.

Top News

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) / Child marriage / child rape / child killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

12h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

13h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

2h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

3h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

4h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February