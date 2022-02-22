818 children raped last year in Bangladesh: MJF

Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in incidents of child rape as 818 were raped between January and December 2021, according to Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).



The previous year, 626 children were raped across the country, MJF revealed in its yearly report, prepared based on data from eight newspapers, at a virtual press conference on Tuesday (22 February).

According to the report titled "Bangladesh Child Situation Report 2020", a large number of young children are being raped by their neighbours and acquaintances within the family, while adolescents are raped after falling prey to love traps.

It was also noted that children are not safe even at home.

During the period under review, 183 children were killed as a result of torture, rape, attempted rape, murder and abduction. The number was 145 a year ago.

Moreover, the highest number of children died from drowning in the corresponding period. The number shot up to 590 which was 165 a year ago.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said all including the government, NGOs, civil society, and the media will have to work together to create social awareness against child abuse.