Rethinking environmental governance in Bangladesh

Illustration: TBS

Last month, the fire at a sugar refinery in Chattogram left the wildlife and vegetation in the Karnaphuli River decimated.

We witnessed the water turning dark and lifeless fish floating on the surface of the river. Though such mishaps are becoming common in Bangladesh, when it comes to environmental governance, local-level engagement has remained minimal and most initiatives are rare.

We appreciate the Department of Environment for establishing a committee to investigate the damage, but they should also engage with the public and incorporate local communities in their efforts. Without that, the committee cannot bring a durable solution.

The solution can be explored through a critical lens of environmental governance.

Environmental governance is one of the parts of the overall governance of a country that focuses on environmental protection and greater well-being, articulating interconnectedness and formal and non-formal linkage.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) address several interconnected themes, but they focus on the environment and climate change because the environment is at the core of overall well-being.

In Bangladesh, we find several papers, seminars, and workshops that are based on so-called environmental activism, but credible environmental governance is more than that; it brings effective outcomes for the root-level communities.

Unfortunately, this idea has become stuck in the urban sphere, though the effects are more prevalent in the rural areas.

To resolve this weakness, we have to understand the structure, agencies, actor interactions, and communities.

There are particular government agencies for environmental issues; for example, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change can be mentioned as the dedicated institution that deals with environmental issues.

However, the responsibilities of some other institutions overlap with those of the dedicated ministry, such as the Ministry of Water Resources, which undertakes the management of water resources, mainly rivers. In this regard, the structural pitfall we find is a lack of coordination and blurred jurisdiction.

Upon examining the issue of pollution from fire-ravaged sugar mills in Chattogram, it is hard to figure out what legal and technical measures have been taken to tackle it. It is worth mentioning that the environmental courts and the National River Commission are also related to this issue. Yet, effective enforcement is lacking.

Remedies

So the question may arise: Are there any remedies for these institutions in such a situation where environmental concerns can be brought to light?

Various agencies play crucial roles in protecting the environment. They are diverse and exert considerable influence. These may include formal and informal organisations such as educational institutions, media outlets, non-profit organisations, academic research teams, and various other entities. A lively organisation can push for new policies, help create new ideas, and bring people together.

In Bangladesh, most agencies are inconsistent and only conduct occasional activities in cities. The inadequate connection between the government and other organisations poses a challenge to effectively safeguarding the environment.

Moreover, major companies and business conglomerates are neglecting discussions about the environment, despite their crucial role in preserving it. When environmental damage occurs, it seems like corporations and other agencies antagonise one another. Nonetheless, they are complementary to one another.

Fundamentally, we need specific guidelines and frequent evaluations, as well as the willingness to consider new ideas and offer rewards for adhering to the guidelines.

In this part, community gatekeeping can be an effective, inclusive, and durable solution. When the community is aware, well-informed, and empowered, environmental protection becomes more affordable.

The interaction among stakeholders should be reconsidered in terms of capacity building, confidence building, and mutual interest.

In Bangladesh, most of the environmental advocacy is based on urban civil society groups. We should broaden the scope of environmental justice to include rural communities. We should also recognise the interconnectivity and diversity of the issue; in doing so, it is a must to empower local communities in terms of knowledge dissemination, community engagement, localisation of implementation, and communication.

Once both formal and informal institutions begin collaborating with each other, we hope environmental protection and the overall well-being of society will be ensured.

Sherajul Mustajib Sharif. Sketch: TBS

Sharif Mustajib is a PhD scholar at the Australian National University.

