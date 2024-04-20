Architectural science for greener future: Rethinking architectural education in Bangladesh

Illustration: TBS

In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in interest in sustainable construction, notably in the garments industry and commercial building sector. To demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility, many developers now understand the value of certifications like Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

However, a crucial question arises: Do these international standards truly fit our local climate and priorities? While LEED certification indicates environmental awareness and adherence to global sustainability standards, it might not perfectly match Bangladesh's unique climate and socio-economic context.

This raises concerns about how well existing green building rating systems address our environmental and developmental needs. A significant drawback of relying solely on international certification systems is their lack of customisation for local conditions.

Bangladesh experiences a subtropical monsoon climate with high humidity, heavy rainfall, and extreme temperatures. These climatic factors greatly influence building design, materials, and energy consumption. Therefore, standards designed for temperate climates may not be suitable here.

Furthermore, Bangladesh's socio-economic context presents specific challenges and priorities that any green building rating system must address. Issues like resource scarcity, affordability, and access to sustainable technologies are critical factors in the widespread adoption of green building practices.

Recognising the need for a locally relevant green building rating system, stakeholders in Bangladesh advocate for frameworks based on research that consider our climate, culture, and developmental goals. Such a system would offer sustainable building design and construction guidelines while fostering innovation and knowledge exchange within our domestic construction industry.

Bangladesh has several architecture departments in universities, mainly emphasising design in bachelor's programs.

However, with growing environmental challenges, there is a clear need to blend architectural design with scientific principles in education and practice. Currently, architects excel at creating beautiful buildings but often lack expertise in energy efficiency and climate analysis.

This gap raises questions about who will address the crucial task of making energy-efficient buildings in Bangladesh. Unlike some foreign architecture education systems, which adapt to changing built environment needs, Bangladesh's focus has been mainly on design principles.

Yet, to tackle energy crises and sustainability effectively, a shift is necessary. One solution could be establishing professional bodies dedicated to evaluating energy efficiency and climate for new construction and renovations. These bodies would bridge the gap between design and environmental considerations.

Globally, there is increasing recognition of architectural science and technology's importance. Many countries offer specialised bachelor's degrees in architectural science to equip professionals for modern built environment challenges.

By integrating architectural science into our education and practice, Bangladesh can improve its ability to create energy-efficient buildings. This means not just focusing on aesthetics but also prioritising sustainability, environmental impact, and energy performance. Moreover, this integration can drive innovation in building technologies suited to Bangladesh's climate, from passive designs to renewable energy systems, maximising energy efficiency and resilience.

In Bangladesh, building approval mainly focuses on physical measurements and structural strength, often overlooking indoor environmental quality (IEQ) and energy efficiency. Despite efforts by regulatory bodies like RAJUK and the addition of an energy efficiency chapter in the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC), there is still a significant gap in understanding and implementation among building professionals.

This gap poses a challenge to ensuring sustainable and healthy living spaces. While physical measurements and structural safety are crucial, neglecting IEQ and energy efficiency can lead to health issues, discomfort, increased energy usage, and environmental harm. The inclusion of an energy efficiency chapter in the BNBC is a positive step, but effective implementation is lacking. There's a need for more awareness, education, and enforcement to ensure compliance with these standards.

One challenge is the lack of awareness among building professionals regarding energy efficiency. Many prioritise aesthetics and cost over sustainability and occupant well-being. Shifting this mindset towards a holistic approach is necessary. Even professionals aware of these issues may lack the expertise and resources to integrate them effectively. Training programmes and workshops should be more accessible to bridge this gap.

Regulatory bodies play a crucial role in ensuring compliance. While they focus on physical measurements, they should also evaluate sustainability and environmental performance. Making assessments of energy efficiency mandatory in the approval process can encourage prioritising these aspects from the start.

Establishing a bachelor's or master's degree programme in Architectural Science and Technology with a focus on energy reduction in the built environment sector is crucial for Bangladesh. This specialised programme would equip future architects with the skills to design energy-efficient structures, helping to address climate change risks and enhance resilience.

By training architects in energy-efficient design principles, the country can reduce its reliance on imported energy and make buildings more affordable to operate. Bangladesh, being a signatory to international agreements like the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is committed to reducing its carbon footprint.

Many international organisations require adherence to green building standards, making such a programme essential to accessing funding for sustainable development projects. In a globalised world, Bangladesh's competitiveness in construction depends on adopting innovative and sustainable practices. Investing in education and research in architectural science and technology will foster innovation and creativity among architects, leading to cutting-edge design solutions prioritising energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

In summary, this degree programme is vital for Bangladesh to mitigate climate risks, improve energy security, comply with global standards, enhance competitiveness, and meet local challenges, ultimately creating a resilient and sustainable built environment for current and future generations. Universities, the University Grants Commission, the Education Ministry, and the Institute of Architects Bangladesh have key roles in shaping a new era of architectural education in Bangladesh.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and a researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.

