Heatwave: Schools, colleges in Dhaka, 24 other districts to remain closed tomorrow

Education

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 02:40 pm

Besides Dhaka, the other 24 districts include Chandpur, Tangail, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, all ten districts of Khulna division and all eight districts of Rajshahi division

The government has decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in 25 districts, including Dhaka, closed for Saturday (4 May) due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping over the country.

Besides Dhaka, the other 24 districts include Chandpur, Tangail, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, all ten districts of Khulna division and all eight districts of Rajshahi division, according to a Ministry of Education press release signed by the ministry's public relations officer MA Khair. 

 

