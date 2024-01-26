Is lack of legal knowledge a barrier to justice in Bangladesh?

Representational image. Photo: Collected

Legal awareness is the weft that connects people to their rights and obligations in the complex fabric of society. In Bangladesh, a country with a long history of legal development, the importance of legal knowledge cannot be over-emphasised. Still, a sizable segment of the public is unaware of the complex operation of the legal system, which presents many difficulties for legal ignoramuses.

Legal awareness is not a luxury but a fundamental right conferred upon every citizen. It is a strong tool that empowers people and promotes a sense of justice and equity. To understand the difficulties experienced by individuals unaware of their legal rights, it is essential to look into the fundamental problems and possible remedies.

Lack of accessibility to legal information

The inaccessibility of legal information is one of the major concerns. A significant part of the populace still needs fundamental legal education in spite of the government and non-governmental organisations' admirable endeavours. This gap makes the difference between the privileged few who understand the complexities of the law and the majority who struggle with legal ignorance even greater.

One notable case is the landmark decision in Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) v Bangladesh (2008) when the High Court highlighted the need for the state to guarantee legal aid to economically deprived petitioners. The case demonstrated the connection between legal knowledge and access to justice, highlighting the idea that legal rights are actual, concrete things that everyone should be able to access, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Moreover, the lack of a thorough legal education curriculum maintains the cycle of ignorance in schools. At the grassroots level, introducing legal studies can act as a catalyst for change by giving people the information they need to understand the legal system.

The Bangladesh Bar Council v State (2015) case serves as further evidence that legal education is required by the constitution. This decision highlighted the necessity of an organised legal curriculum in educational establishments to cultivate legal awareness from a young age. The government must respond to this demand and incorporate legal education into the regular curriculum.

Linguistic barriers and bridging the digital divide

The language barrier is another barrier to legal awareness. The legal system can be a dangerous quagmire for people unfamiliar with legal jargon. It is typically buried in complicated technicalities. A major portion of the population feels isolated by this language barrier, making them vulnerable to legal abuse.

The case of Salma v. State (2012) illustrates the importance of linguistic accessibility in the legal system. The decision emphasised that court cases must be handled in a language the accused can understand, upholding the idea that justice must be served visibly and effectively. Legal information should be made easily available and comprehensible for the average public by making an effort to simplify legal terms.

Furthermore, the difficulties experienced by legal ignoramuses are made worse by the digital divide. People who are not digitally literate are disadvantaged in a time when the majority of information is shared online. The case of Rahman v Bangladesh (2019) brought attention to the digital divide, pointing out the need for the government to bridge the gap by ensuring equal access to legal information through traditional as well as digital platforms.

Public engagement and grassroots initiatives

Taking a multifaceted approach to addressing these issues is essential. First, the government should work with legal aid groups to launch extensive legal awareness campaigns across print and digital media. The goals of these efforts must be to inform the public about their fundamental rights and to demystify the language of the law.

Second, legal education must be included in the school curriculum. The government and academic institutions should collaborate to create a formal legal education curriculum that teaches pupils the fundamentals of the law and cultivates a legal consciousness in them from a young age.

Thirdly, legal information should be delivered via both online and offline methods to close the digital gap. This involves printing papers in regional languages and creating easily navigable legal information portals.

Public involvement is essential in fostering legal awareness in addition to institutional efforts. Initiatives at the grassroots level, spearheaded by educators, legal professionals, and community leaders, can be crucial in closing the gap. It is essential to plan workshops, seminars, and community outreach initiatives to provide legal knowledge in an approachable way.

The Ahmed v Bangladesh (2020) case demonstrated how successful community-based programmes are at raising legal awareness. In this case, a local legal aid organisation held workshops in rural regions to equip locals with the skills necessary to handle typical legal matters. The accomplishments of these kinds of programmes highlight the potential influence of neighbourhood-based projects.

Furthermore, free legal aid clinics should be set up in isolated locations to help people who cannot afford legal representation. For underprivileged populations, these clinics would be a beacon of hope, providing them with direction and assistance as they navigated the complexities of the judicial system.

Media's role in legal education and international best practices

The media is a crucial communication medium that significantly impacts public opinion. By showcasing discussion shows, documentaries, and other content that simplifies legal topics, mainstream media sources can substantially contribute to legal education. Real-world case studies and compelling narratives can help the general public relate to legal material.

Media Network on Child Rights and Development v Bangladesh (2017) is a landmark case that demonstrates the media's duty to raise legal awareness, especially when it comes to issues involving vulnerable populations. The ruling emphasised how important it is to provide accurate and easily readable legal reporting so that the general public is aware of their legal rights and procedures.

Bangladesh can benefit from worldwide best practices for raising legal knowledge by looking beyond its borders. Due to the implementation of extensive legal education programmes in schools, nations like Australia and Canada have produced a population that is better informed about the law.

The UN has also acknowledged that promoting a just society requires understanding the law. Bangladesh can modify its legal education programmes by utilising international support and guidance to conform to international norms.

A comprehensive and cooperative strategy is required to advance legal knowledge in Bangladesh. The country can create a more legally informed society by tackling issues like accessibility, language hurdles, and the digital divide, as well as by using the media, organising at the grassroots level, and studying global best practices.

Legal knowledge is a basic right everyone should have access to, not a privilege for certain individuals. It is a strong catalyst for empowerment, equality, and social justice. Let legal education be the cornerstone on which the structure of a fair and knowledgeable society is constructed as Bangladesh advances.

Let's accept the joint duty of promoting legal awareness in the spirit of cooperation. Every action we take—through media campaigning, community efforts, educational changes, or government policies—brings us one step closer to a Bangladesh where all citizens, regardless of background or circumstance, actively utilise their legal rights.

May the sun of legal enlightenment rise and shine brightly, dispelling the darkness of legal ignorance and bringing in a new era when the values of justice and equity are lived realities for every Bangladeshi citizen.

Affan Abrar Amin. Sketch: TBS

Affan Abrar Amin, is a Diploma/CertHe in Common Law from University of London

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.