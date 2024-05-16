Appellate Division scraps Salim Prodhan's candidature in Rupganj upazila polls

Court

UNB
16 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:37 pm

Related News

Appellate Division scraps Salim Prodhan's candidature in Rupganj upazila polls

The court also fined the convict Tk10, 000 for wasting the court's time.

UNB
16 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:37 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The Appellate Division today (16 May) scrapped a High Court (HC) order to return the candidature of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila parishad chairman aspirant Salim Prodhan, a convict in a case over amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.

A full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing a petition submitted by the convict earlier.

The court also fined the convict Tk10, 000 for wasting the court's time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lawyer AKM Nurul Alam stood for Salim and Barrister Khan Mohammad Shammi Aziz and Barrister Ashfaqur Rahman for the Election Commission.

Salim submitted the nomination paper for vying the upazila parishad election.

On 23 April, the returning officer cancelled his nomination paper for being convicted in the money laundering and graft cases.

Later on 28 April, the candidate appealed to Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Md Manjurul Hafiz who also kept the cancellation order uncharged.

Salim submitted a petition with the HC seeking validity of his candidature and allotment of symbol on 30 April.

After hearing, the HC declared Salim's candidature valid and ordered the Election Commission to provide him a symbol.

Challenging the HC order, another chairman candidate and Awami League leader Habibur Rahman submitted a petition to the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division.

Chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order for eight weeks.

Later, the convict filed an appeal to the regular and full bench of Appellate Division for withdrawal of the stay order.

During an-anti casino drive, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him from Dhaka airport while he was trying to leave for Thailand on 30 September 2019.

Later, the RAB seized Tk1 crore in local and foreign currencies. Two of his accomplices, Akhtaruzzaman and Roman, were arrested from his Gulshan residence.

Forty-one bottles of foreign liquor, 12 passports, 32 cheques, a laptop, a desktop and five Master cards were also seized during the drives.

On 1 October of that year, a RAB mobile court sentenced Salim to six months jail for possessing two deer hides. Several cases were filed against him in this connection.

On 30 April last year, a Dhaka court sentenced him to eight years' imprisonment in the illegal wealth amassing and money laundering case.

After securing bail from the HC, the convict is now out of jail.

Bangladesh

court / Bangladesh / Salim Prodhan / upazila election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

3h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

3h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

5h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

57m | Videos
How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

2h | Videos
Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

4h | Videos
Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

19h | Videos