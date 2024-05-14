Civil society demands fair probe, trial in Preeti Urang's death

Civil society members have restated their demand for a fair, unbiased, and transparent investigation and trial concerning the unusual death of Preeti Urang at the residence of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, former executive editor of the Daily Star.

During a press conference convened at the Moulvibazar Press Club today (14 May), they called for sufficient financial compensation to be given to Preeti's family, ensuring the safety of her family and enacting child labour policies into law.

Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD) Executive Director Shamsul Huda, voiced his concern, saying, "The occurrence of two children falling or jumping from Syed Ashfaqul Haque's Mohammadpur flat within six months is worrisome. After conversing with Preeti's parents, it is apparent that they are experiencing a financial crisis and living in fear."

He said, "Our demands are clear: Firstly, a fair, impartial, and prompt investigation must be conducted to uncover the truth behind Preeti's case and the circumstances surrounding other minor household workers of Syed Ashfaque."

"Secondly, we urge the government to raise the legal working age for children from 14 to 18 years. Additionally, we call for the immediate implementation of court-mandated instructions issued in 2017, directing the Ministry of Labor, District Commissioners, and Upazila Nirbahi Officers to establish monitoring cells nationwide to safeguard the rights of domestic workers," he said.

Simultaneously, regular inspections of households are essential to ensure domestic workers' rights, Shamsul Huda added.

ALRD Manager Rafiq Ahmed Sirajee, Associate Professor of Islamic University Farha Tanzil Titil, Abul Hossain from the Bangladesh Workers Party, Professor of Dhaka University Ishani Chakraborty, DU Professor Zobaida Nasreen, Researcher Muhammad Habib, journalist Bahni Farhana, were present at the event, among others.

Preeti Urang, daughter of a tea worker in Moulvibazar, fell to her death from the eighth-floor apartment of Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on 6 February this year.

The next day, her father, Lukesh Urang, filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, against journalist Ashfaqul Haque and his wife, Tania Khondoker. Following the filing of the case, both accused were promptly arrested.

A similar incident occurred on 4 August 2023, where another housekeeper sustained severe injuries from falling out of the same window.

After denying bail several times, the High Court on 22 April granted bail to Tania Khondokar, wife of former executive editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque, in the case.

The HC also issued a rule, asking why Ashfaqul Haque should not be granted bail.