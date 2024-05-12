4 sons of former expats' minister Nurul Islam banned from leaving country

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has banned four sons of Nurul Islam, former minister of the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, from leaving the country over loan default.

Chattogram Money Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman issued the ban against Mujibur Rahman, Zahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam and Wahidul Islam today (12 May).

Among them, Mujibur Rahman is the managing director of Sanowara Dairy Foods Limited while the others are directors of the organisation.

The court's Bench Assistant Rezaul Karim said the court has given the order in view of an appeal by the Uttara Bank regarding a Tk30 crore loan default.

The court directed Dhaka's special superintendent of police (immigration) to take necessary measures so that the accused cannot leave the country.

"Against the Tk30 crore loan taken from the Uttara Bank, there has been no property mortgage in the bank," according to the court order.

"The bank sanctioned the loan against personal guarantee and trust receipt from the recipients."

