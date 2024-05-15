Insolvency no longer hindrance to justice: CJ

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan today (15 May) lauded the role of government's legal aid program and said that this particular service has established a milestone in getting justice regardless of a person's financial state.

He made the remarks in his speech as the chief guest at a discussion organized by the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee to mark Legal Aid Day on "Smart Legal Aid, Smart Country - Bangabandhu's Bangladesh" this afternoon.

The chief justice said, "The government bears various costs related to the cases through the legal aid program. As a result, the financial disparity of the aggrieved is no longer a hindrance to his access to justice, which is surely a remarkable achievement of the country".

He asked the lawyers to conduct research regularly, saying, "If you want to make legal aid smart, you have to know the law precisely and create the mindset of providing free legal aid. The aim to establish a smart legal aid will remain incomplete if you don't come forward.

"Since 2015, in addition to all the subordinate courts of the country,  the Supreme Court Legal Aid Office has been appointing panel lawyers free of charge to provide legal services to indigent litigants in various cases pending with the high court of the country. As a result, a citizen coming from the farthest reaches of the country is getting the necessary legal services through the Supreme Court Legal Aid Office without any inconvenience," he added.

Emphasising on the maximum use of information technology, the Chief Justice also said that the Supreme Court is working on the uses of AI technology in the judicial department along with providing training facilities to the lawyers in this regard.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for quickly responding to the request of setting up a research centre for lawyers and allocating land in Cox's Bazar for the institute, hoping that the next generation of lawyers would get benefit from it.

Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee Chairman Justice Naima Haider presided over the discussion.

Appellate Division Senior Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Appellate Division Justice Jahangir Hossain, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court Lawyers Association Secretary Manjurul Haque, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ghulam Rabbani, National Legal Aid Agency Director Al Mamun were also present at the meeting as special guests.

Supreme Court Legal Aid Officer Farah Mamun conducted the meeting. The welcome speech was delivered by member secretary of Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee Abanti Nurul.

Judges of High Court Division, officials of different levels of Supreme Court Registry, officials of different levels of Supreme Court Legal Aid Office, panel lawyers, members of Law Reporters Forum were also present in the meeting, among others.

Justice / Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan / Bangladesh

