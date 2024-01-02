Hope and hurdles: Women's empowerment and gender equality in Bangladesh

As we contemplate the state of women's empowerment in Bangladesh, it becomes clear that there is still a long and challenging journey ahead. Despite some progress in education, workforce participation, and political representation, gender inequality remains a pressing issue that demands urgent attention and concerted efforts from all members of society.

One of the areas where progress has been made is education. It is heartening to know that gender parity has been achieved in primary and secondary education and that the literacy rate among women aged 15-24 has increased to 95.8% in recent years, according to the data provided by Demography and Health Wing, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

This is a significant achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of educators, activists, and policymakers who have strived to break down barriers to girls' education.

However, this progress does not tell the entire story. Countless young girls continue to face barriers to access education, particularly in rural Bangladesh. Poverty, early marriage, and cultural norms act as stumbling blocks in the path of these young girls, limiting their opportunities and dreams.

In the workforce, women's participation has risen. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) survey data published in March 2023, the female labour force participation rate is 42.68%, which is still significantly lower than men's 82.4%. Furthermore, many women are often confined to low-paying, informal sectors of the economy, where the gender pay gap remains a persistent problem.

We must recognise that achieving gender equality in the workforce is not just a matter of fairness but also imperative for economic growth and prosperity. Promoting gender diversity in the workplace goes beyond being a catchphrase. It is a fundamental element that fosters economic progress and advancement.

Women's voices in decision-making are invaluable, bringing unique experiences for more effective and inclusive policies. A diverse and inclusive political landscape benefits society, considering a broader range of perspectives in policy-making.

Bangladesh has made some progress in this area, with women holding 23.2% of seats in the national parliament, the highest percentage in South Asia. Notably, 23% of members in local government bodies are now women , amounting to 15,704 elected women. This positive development signifies a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done to ensure inclusivity at all levels of government.

Women's well-being is not just a matter that concerns women alone. It is a fundamental human rights issue. Although there have been notable improvements in maternal mortality rates, Bangladesh ranks 63rd globally, with 156 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics, 2022. Accessing quality healthcare remains a significant challenge, especially for women residing in remote areas.

Women in Bangladesh still face significant challenges due to social and cultural norms. Issues like early marriage, dowry practices, and gender-based violence hinder their progress. The Dowry Prohibition Act of 2018 aimed to address dowry issues, but the practice continues disguised as 'gifts.'

Balancing work and family responsibilities is tough for women due to cultural expectations around childcare, and the lack of accessible childcare options limits their career advancement. Around half of the women in Bangladesh experience physical or sexual violence from men during their lifetime.

Breaking barriers

While the road to women's empowerment in Bangladesh may be long and challenging, our determination and collective efforts can make a significant difference. Regardless of gender, we have a crucial role to play in promoting gender equality and empowering women.

As we embark on the path towards women's empowerment, it is essential to draw inspiration from successful women entrepreneurs and professionals like Selina Qadar and Rubaba Dowla. Despite facing significant challenges, these trailblazers have built careers, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Noticing the government's subsidy on potato exports was insufficient, Selina Qadar established Agriconcern , an agriculture-based business, in 1985. Her company has since aided farmers in producing 10,000 to 12,000 metric tons of potatoes annually for export while promoting environmental preservation and enhancing growers' lives. In recognition of her outstanding work, Selina Qadar was honoured by the Daily Star in 2004.

Rubaba Dowla is also an inspiring figure in Bangladesh's corporate world. With a degree in Economics from Stockholm University, she started her career in 1998 as a marketing executive at Grameenphone. Over 23 years, she has exemplified excellence and shattered gender barriers in the corporate sphere.

Rubaba is the founder of Pulse Healthcare Service and serves as the country manager of Oracle in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Her startup focuses on providing healthcare services through a medical centre and an online platform, making healthcare accessible for all.

Their success stories illustrate the immense potential of women's economic empowerment in Bangladesh. By supporting and investing in women entrepreneurs, we can unlock the untapped potential of half the population, driving economic growth and social progress.

A call to action

Progress in women's empowerment is within our grasp but requires determined and collective efforts. We must recognise that achieving gender equality is fair and crucial for driving economic growth and societal well-being. To make a difference, we must actively support education, economic empowerment, and political representation for women, breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes.

Taking a stand against harmful cultural practices such as early marriage and dowry is vital for all. To break the cycle of violence, we must unite in challenging these harmful attitudes and behaviours.

It is time for collective action and to become active champions for empowerment and equality. By supporting legal reforms and organisations that fight against these practices, we can protect the rights and well-being of individuals and pave the way for a more just and equal society for everyone.

As we embark on this path towards a brighter future, let us stand together as allies, amplifying every voice and celebrating the potential of every individual to flourish. Together, we can make a lasting impact and positively change the course of history. Your support and commitment are crucial to making this vision a reality.

Delwar Hossen Dihan is a compassionate citizen deeply concerned about the well-being of the nation.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard