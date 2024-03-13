Empowerment of women necessary to build a prosperous nation: Experts

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender, and Development Studies (BCGDS), University of Dhaka, arranged a seminar on “Empowering Future: Invest in Women towards Smart Bangladesh” on Wednesday (13 March). Photo: Courtesy

In a seminar, experts said the empowerment of women in all spheres is necessary to build a prosperous nation.

They further emphasised that violence against women remains a harsh reality, inflicting not only human suffering but also a substantial economic cost.

At the programme, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "Women take on a significant portion of the world's work, both paid and unpaid. They also work at the office, go home, do family work, and take care of children. Unfortunately, these essential works often go unrecognised and undervalued."

He also said, "In building a humane state where spiritual growth can flourish, empowering and developing mothers is essential. When women are empowered in all aspects of life, it contributes to a more prosperous and fulfilling society for everyone."

Hasan Mahmud expressed hope that Bangladesh will set an example in front of the world by empowering women at all levels within the next 10 years.

He said women should be empowered intellectually and economically to create a new generation of morals. Besides, they should be made proficient in technology.

Emphasising properly evaluating the contribution of women, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal said a suitable work environment should be created for the economic empowerment of women.

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies Director Tania Haque said "We gather to celebrate the invaluable contributions of women, not just on this day but recognising the fact that every day belongs to women. Our society is witnessing a paradigm shift where women are breaking barriers and excelling in various fields. Their contribution to the workforce, education, healthcare, and every facet of life is invaluable."

She said a smart economy is dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. A smart government leverages technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement. A smart society is built on values of equality, justice, and social harmony.

The main article was presented by Nasim Ferdous, president of Bangladesh Alliance for Women Leadership.

In the seminar, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh appointed to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasnim, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dhaka University, Professor Zia Rahman, and the Director General of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Binayak Sen were also present.