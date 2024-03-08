Meet the country's first female firefighters

Nine of Bangladesh's first fifteen female firefighters stand at ease during an afternoon drill at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Training Complex in the capital’s Mirpur on Wednesday. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

"We're able, we're empowered, we can do it."

This was how Priyanka Halder, one of the few female firefighters in Bangladesh's history, responded with conviction when asked about her choice of profession in a male-dominated society.

She took pride in speaking of her entry into the firefighting profession.

As dusk descended on a typical spring day, hundreds of firefighters were engaged in their afternoon drill at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Training Complex in the capital's Mirpur. Among them, 15 female firefighters, guided by two female instructors, were at the centre of the activity.

Mostly aged between 18 and 21, the female firefighters marched past their commander and began training with an Angus motor pipeline. Two of them unrolled the pipe, while five lifted it to their waists and started running.

"Hurry up, go fast," the commander shouted.

During the break, The Business Standard correspondent spoke to the female trainees. They had just completed the initial steps of responding to fire emergencies. They had short hair and were perspiring profusely. Following orders, they dashed to fetch their caps from the dormitory and returned promptly.

Priyanka Halder, from Meherpur district, is the youngest of three siblings. She is currently in her third year of studying history at Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College. The daughter of Mohan Halder and Shila Halder, Priyanka has been involved in debating and various social activities since school.

"I managed to prevent at least 115 child marriages in my district. Despite facing confinement at a bride's home, I remained determined until I joined the fire service," Priyanka recalled her days in Meherpur.

Recounting her experience, Priyanka said, "Back in 2017 or 2018 when I was in the ninth grade, I received a call from a classmate about a child who was being forcibly married without her consent. The bride's home was about 35 kilometres from my home in Meherpur town.

"I rode my bicycle all the way there, and after I reached the place, the family confined me, tying me up with rope. Despite this, with the intervention of the local administration, we were able to stop the marriage, and the girl continues her studies."

"That's why I decided to join the fire service. Here we can save people's lives. When families have their loved ones trapped in a fire, we step in to rescue them. So, I made the choice to join. In mid-2023, I came across an advertisement for the Fire Service and Civil Defence. I applied and successfully completed all the processes. I feel proud that despite many getting rejected, I was able to succeed," she said.

Mazeda Khatun, 19, passed HSC from Ichhamati Degree College of Chirirbandar, Dinajpur, in 2023. "One afternoon while scrolling through Facebook, I saw a job circular. Alone among my five sisters, I decided to pursue it, and no one objected. I understood the risks involved in the job, but I had already made up my mind. If anything goes wrong with us while we rescue lives, I won't have any regrets," she explained.

"At the beginning of the six-month training, I struggled to keep up with the rhythm of the march-past. My legs were often out of sync, either lifting too high or stepping too far to the left. But eventually, I managed to match the rhythm, and now I'm performing much better," Mazeda said cheerfully.

Another trainee, Nazmun Nahar from Chattogram's Hathazari shared memories of her first moments when she received news of her appointment as a firefighter.

"I was on the rooftop with my father when my brother shared the news of the results. After checking the lists, I hugged my father first, then touched his feet, and later did the same with my mother."

"While I was taking my HSC exam, my brother applied for me. So, I'm grateful to him," she added.

During the conversation, Mazeda said, "Our senior firefighters have encountered situations where female victims felt uncomfortable having male firefighters to assist them.

"I hope our new batch of 15 female firefighters will provide support to these female victims, and we'll remain vigilant in rescuing their lives," she boldly stated.

By then, the sun had set in the west. The female trainees packed up their fire drill equipment and returned to their dormitory with a new dream—a new era dawning with 15 female firefighters.