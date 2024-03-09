Tuku for more investment on women to boost country's development

Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Md Shamsul Haque Tuku today (9 March) said Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented success in the development of women.

"Equally with men, women are contributing to the country's development . . . Women's development will be expedited if more investment for women's development can be ensured," he added.

The Deputy Speaker was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion on "Invest in Women, Accelerate Growth" on the occasion of 'International Women's Day-2024' at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here this morning.

With JPC President Farida Yasmin, MP, in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by Jatiya Sangsad Whip Sanjida Khanum and United Nations Resident Coordinator Ms Gwyn Lewis as special guests.

The Deputy Speaker said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had led the nation to earn its independence. After the independence, he created the foundation of women's development and Bangabandhu's daughter and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created history in the development of women.

He also said that the current government has ensured the political and economic empowerment of women. It has created opportunities for more women to be elected directly and to reserve seats in Parliament.

Besides, women are playing a major role in all sectors of the country, including local government and administration, he added.

JPC president Farida Yasmin said, more allocation is needed in the gender budget and the allotted budget should be properly implemented. Both the government and families need to invest in women. It is not only a financial investment but also an emotional investment.

General Secretary of Jatiya Press Club Shyamal Dutta delivered the welcome speech and concerned individuals and media workers were present at the function.