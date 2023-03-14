The forgetting and normalising of fire incidents in Bangladesh

Stricter fire safety regulations need to be enforced nationwide to prevent fire accidents. Photo: Sultan Mahmud Mukut

Bangladesh has a long and tragic history of fire-related accidents resulting in massive damage across different parts of the country. From the tragic incident at Nimtoli in 2010 to the recent Gulistan explosion (March 2023) that took the life of at least 21 people, fire accidents are now becoming increasingly common.

Also in March 2023, another explosion at the Science Laboratory Dhaka area resulted in three deaths and forty injuries. Earlier in the same month, the port city of Chattogram faced a devastating fire incident where six were killed and thirty were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant. Furthermore, 2,000 homes were also gutted in fire at the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.

This, however, is unfortunately common. The June 2022 Chittagong Sitakundu fire, which claimed 47 lives, has been forgotten in less than a year. Before that, in 2021, a fire incident at a juice factory claimed 52 lives, including many children working there - innocent lives that never bloomed but are already forgotten. There was some outcry on social media, but it also vanished soon. It is indeed inferable that Bangladeshis are growingly numb to these incidents.

Justice is not an instantaneous process, neither is compensation, and one focuses the highlight on it once another incident arises. Furthermore, since these events are frequently recurring, it is hard to keep track of them for the general public. As such, the lives lost become just a number that may or may not be remembered as well.

In such a time, we need to rethink and expedite fire safety measures and act collaboratively.

Significant lack of safety measure

The next step to rethinking this spectrum is to understand why exactly is it that fire accidents are common in Bangladesh. There are many reasons, and it is not easy to articulate many within word limits - but a few stand out.

The absence of sufficient fire safety measures is a major contributing factor to Bangladesh's high rate of fire accidents. Many structures need more fire safety equipment, particularly in the city's older portions, e.g., Old Dhaka. Therefore, they are more susceptible to fires, which can get out of hand and result in extensive damage.

We need to enforce stricter fire safety regulations nationwide to prevent fire accidents. This entails ensuring all structures are fitted with suitable fire safety equipment, such as sprinkler systems, fire alarms, and smoke detectors. To guarantee these systems' effectiveness, we must also ensure they are properly maintained and inspected regularly.

Challenged role of the state

It is not merely the responsibility of particular property owners to prevent fire accidents. To ensure that fire safety regulations are implemented and upheld nationwide, the government and law enforcement agencies have a crucial role to play.

The government should implement and enforce strict fire safety standards to guarantee that all structures are up to code. To guarantee that property owners can afford to install and maintain suitable fire protection measures, they must also give funds and resources.

Also, law enforcement organisations must be proactive regarding fire safety. Buildings should undergo routine inspections to ensure that fire safety rules are followed. They should also promptly resolve problems and hold property owners accountable for infractions.

Role of private sector and civil society

Besides the state, both the corporate sector and civil society have significant roles to play in avoiding fire accidents. Building developers, property owners, and contractors should put fire safety first while erecting new structures or remodelling existing ones. They should adhere to all applicable fire safety laws and take fire safety precautions to avoid fire incidents.

Civil society may assist these initiatives by promoting better fire safety laws and standards and by making property owners and developers responsible for the safety of their structures.

Also, by contributing money and resources to enhance fire safety infrastructure and emergency response services, the business sector and civil society can aid efforts to prevent fires. This can involve giving away fire trucks and other emergency response gear, supporting efforts to raise awareness and educate the public about fire safety, or training and supporting first responders like firefighters.

Limited public awareness

Finally, we must acknowledge the value of public education in reducing the likelihood of fire accidents. In Bangladesh, many individuals are unaware of the dangers of fire accidents or how to avoid them. This ignorance can cause complacency, which can be fatal in the event of a fire.

We must inform the public about fire safety precautions and the value of being prepared for a fire to address this problem.

This involves instructing people on using fire extinguishers, escaping a burning structure, and putting out fires before they get out of hand. At the same time, regular training should be arranged in educational institutes, offices, business places, and residential areas to ensure that everyone is adequately familiar with necessary drills, such as equipment and dos and don'ts, during a fire incident.

Weak emergency response module

The response time and service need to improve in fire safety departments. Although it needs more funding, this needs more proper utilisation of existing funds to train firefighters better and give them better equipment.

The government must invest in the education and equipment of firefighters and other emergency responders to improve emergency response and rescue services. Also, it is crucial to guarantee that the tools required, such as ambulances and fire trucks, are accessible and in good functioning order. This will allow emergency personnel to react swiftly and effectively to fires and other situations. Moreover, they must be equitably available beyond Dhaka's capital and business cities, such as Chattogram, to less accessible areas.

In essence, fire accidents are far too frequent in Bangladesh, and we need to reconsider how we think about fire safety. Stronger fire safety regulations must be put in place, property owners must be held accountable, and the public must be made aware of fire safety issues. Only then will we be able to safeguard everyone's safety and well-being in Bangladesh and avert such catastrophes.

Dr Shanawez Hossain; Assistant Professor, Independent University and Ahmad Tousif Jami; Research Assistant, Independent University.

Dr Shanawez Hossain is an Assistant Professor at the Global Studies and Governance (GSG) department at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

Ahmad Tousif Jami is a research assistant and student at GSG, IUB.

