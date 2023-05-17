Exploiting the immense potential of safely-produced dried fish

Safely produced dried fish have huge local demand and immense potential for earning foreign currency. Photo: Asad Rassel

The market for safe and hygienic dried fish is expanding and has great potential. In the 2020-21 season, Bangladesh produced 46.21 lakh metric tons of fish, 20% of which was processed as dried fish.

The dried fish business is more common in coastal areas as small pelagic fishes such as Loittya, Churi, Poa, Olua, Faisshya, Kechki, Chiring, Coral, etc are caught as bycatch in nets while fishing near the coast.

Consequently, a large amount of dried fish is produced in coastal areas like Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Khulna, and Barisal, as well as a few parts of northern Bangladesh. Dry fish has become so popular among tourists that the Cox's Bazar district administration declared dried fish a tourist product in 2021.

Health benefits of dried fish

Dried fish are also high in nutrients. Depending on the species, about 2–5 kg of fresh fish are required to produce one kg of dried fish. That is, the nutrient density is three to four times higher than that of fresh fish, making dried fish a good source of high-quality protein. The amino acid content of dried fish is almost comparable to that of eggs.

Dried fish is also low in cholesterol and saturated fatty acids. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which play a critical role in reducing heart disease, weight control, and the intellectual development of children.

In addition, dried fish contain a good amount of various vitamins such as vitamin B-1, B-2, B-3, B-12, vitamin A, etc., and minerals such as calcium, iron, iodine, phosphorus, zinc, copper, etc., and antioxidants. These micronutrients contribute to various metabolisms in the body and increase immunity.

Dried fish has a major impact on Bangladesh's economy, with 3.57% of GDP and 50.26% of agricultural GDP coming from the fisheries sub-sector.

The high abundance of nutrients in dried fish promotes physical growth, helps build bones and teeth, prevents bone loss, prevents anemia, reduces high blood pressure, and helps maintain the nervous system and brain function.

So, dried fish can play an important role in ensuring food and nutritional security for Bangladesh's growing population. Including dried fish in the household diet can help meet the nutritional needs of the whole family, including the mother and child.

There is a caveat

Traditional methods of preparation, packaging, and storage are susceptible to insects or rot, and harmful insecticides and fungicides are often overused to prevent insect infestations.

These chemical pesticides can have serious adverse effects on consumer health. For example, weakened immunity, increased risks of liver, lung, and kidney problems and heart disease. It can also affect fertility leading to premature birth, abortions, stillbirths, or birth defects.

Therefore, there is an urgent demand to ensure the production and marketing of safe and hygienic dried fish. Expanding the improved technologies at the field level will help increase the production of safe and hygienic dried fish.

By improving traditional methods, it is possible to produce safe and hygienic dried fish without using chemicals while maintaining cleanliness and proper care; advanced equipment and costs are not required there.

Fish drying as an income-generating activity

Given the simple procedure, village women can easily dry fish. Along with male members, women can participate in income-generating activities, creating alternative employment opportunities. Dried fish production, therefore, can play an important role in increasing household income and empowering women.

The USAID-funded ECOFISH II Activity of WorldFish Bangladesh is promoting the production and marketing of safe and hygienic dried fish through the underprivileged women of the coastal fishing communities. The project provided training and other raw material support, including raw fish, to 1,340 fisherwomen. They regularly produce and market safe and hygienic dried fish.

Trained women are producing safe and hygienic dried fish following the standard procedure. Their dried fish have many properties and benefits, such as: using fresh fish results in a bright shine and natural flavour in dried fish.

Cleanliness at every stage helps prevent bacterial contamination. Using a mosquito net or a special dryer reduces the possibility of dust inclusion and keeps out flies and other insects.

Chemicals are not used; rather, the pre-processed fish is soaked in water mixed with turmeric-chilli powder to protect against insect and bacterial attack, so there is no health risk; excessive salt is not used; and the fish are properly dried.

As a result, the muscles are not too soft or too brittle; rather, they become slightly elastic, so bacteria and fungus cannot easily attack them. The finished, dried fish is of good quality and can be stored and marketed for a long time if stored properly.

The challenge is to create a market for safe and hygienic dried fish in the crowd of conventionally dried fish, but it is only a matter of time. There is hope, now that safe and hygienic dried fish are being sold in superstores, online shops, and even in the dried fish market.

ECOFISH-II, in collaboration with Noakhali Science and Technology University, carried out research on the development of fish powder and its use and effectiveness of this powder. The primary result shows that this fish powder has a very good effect on the growth of children as well as providing other essential nutrients.

Dried fish or fish powder can play an important role in ensuring the protein and other nutrient demands of the children and women in a family. Thus, dried fish and fish powder can be considered a supplement to any food aid provided by government or non-government agencies.

Dried fish has a major impact on Bangladesh's economy, with 3.57% of GDP and 50.26% of agricultural GDP coming from the fisheries sub-sector. It is being exported abroad, and Bangladesh can earn a lot of foreign exchange by exporting dried fish.

Samiul Islam is a senior nutrition specialist with the USAID/ECOFISH II activity of WorldFish Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].