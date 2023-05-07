Barter system ends at Brahmanbaria's centuries-old dried fish fair

A man fills up a basket with dried fish at a dried fish processing plant in Lalpur village under Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria. The village has been producing dried fish from various indeginous species for hundreds of years, but the output has decreased this season because of a scarcity of fishes and cash crunch. Photo: Azizul Shonchay.

"Shutki Mela" in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila was famous for selling dried fish in exchange of various goods as well as for cash, but this year traders at the centuries-old fair decided to discontinue the barter system, saying it would not be profitable due to the hike in product prices.

According to popular tradition, the two-day dried fish fair has been held on the second and third day of Baishakh in Kulikunda village of Sadar union in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria for several centuries. Traders from Brahmanbaria and the surrounding districts come to Kulikunda village at dawn and sell dried fish in exchange for various products for several hours. Later, throughout the day they sell it for cash.

Low-income people, who were the main beneficiary of the barter system, faced immense difficulties buying dried fish at the fair this year.

Rafiq Miah, a resident of Kulikunda village, said the barter system was not only convenient for a large number of buyers, it was a tradition of the fair. The traders made a rash decision by breaking the tradition this year. He demanded to continue the barter system at the fair every year, even if it is only symbolic.

Rameshwar Das, a dried fish seller from Nasirnagar upazila, said the price of dried fish increased this year as the price of raw fish increased a lot. It would not have been profitable to sell dried fishes in exchange for goods, so they decided to sell it only for cash this year.

Ashik Mia, another seller from the Ajmiriganj area in Habiganj, said he expected to sell dried fish worth around Tk1 lakh at the fair this year as there was no shortage of buyers and visitors despite the intense heat.

Kazi Arman, a resident of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, said he visited the fair for the first time this year as he heard a lot about it, but he could not buy any dried fish because the prices were higher at the fair than the market price. However, he was impressed seeing the large number of visitors at the fair.

There were about 200 shops in this year's fair. The sellers estimated that each shop will sell products worth Tk1 lakh to Tk1.5 lakh on an average.

Various types of local dried fish, especially those of the Haor area, are available at the fair. Nailla shutki sold at Tk600, Boal shutki at Tk1,500 to Tk1800, Kaikka shutki at around Tk800, Kanchki shutki at around Tk500, Shoal shutki at Tk1,500 to Tk1,800, and Baim shutki at Tk1,600 to Tk1,800 at the fair. In addition to these, traders brought some dried sea fish at the fair this year.

Apart from dried fish shops, there were also shops selling traditional handicrafts, clay toys and local delicacies at the fair.