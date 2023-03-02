FAO publishes global indicators on cost of healthy diet

Health

Xinhua/UNB
02 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

FAO publishes global indicators on cost of healthy diet

Xinhua/UNB
02 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

New data released Wednesday by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) shows that while billions of people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet, the cost of such a diet varies significantly between regions.

The agency, headquartered in Rome, based its findings on research carried out by the World Bank (WB) and US-based Tufts University, as well as its own internal analyses.

In a statement, FAO said the report "serves as a reminder that even if the world has made progress towards providing enough calories to feed the global population, there remains a long road ahead to sustainably nourishing all people."

The report shows that a healthy diet cost the most in Latin America and the Caribbean at $3.89 per person per day in 2020, with Asia a close second at $3.72. In Africa, the cost of a healthy diet was lower at $3.46 per person per day, followed by North America and Europe at $3.19 and Oceania at $3.07.

In the year leading up to the findings, Asia saw the biggest increase -- 4% -- in the cost of a healthy diet. In Africa, the increase was the smallest, only $2.5.

But the cost of a healthy diet is not the only relevant factor, the FAO said, noting that in 12 African countries, a healthy diet was beyond the reach of 90% of the population. In 53 countries, that was the case for at least half of the population, while in 26 countries no more than 1%  of the population could not regularly afford a healthy diet.

According to the FAO's "State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022" report published last year, nearly 3.1 billion people could not afford a healthy diet in 2020. That is an increase of 112 million people compared to the previous year.

Top News

FAO / Healthy food / healthy diet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

3h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

16h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

3h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

22h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod