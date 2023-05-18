Debdas: An epitome of grit and intellectual prowess

Professor Mozibur Rahman’s bold choices during the Liberation War epitomise the role an intellectual should play in times of turbulence and crisis. Photo: Collected.

"What's in a name?"– Juliet said in "Romeo and Juliet," the tragedy written by William Shakespeare, claiming that a name does not justify anything. While this is most often quoted to negate any significance of a name, it does not always hold water.

One reason for that is that a name could be an expression of grit and glory, an epitome of indomitable spirit, an attempt to shake the tree of the despotic rulers, and a powerful voice against systematic pogroms. This is no baloney, as we have such glowing examples of how a mere name could be more potent than a thousand words and slogans.

Debdas, a name that primarily evokes memories of reading the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, has some other significance in our historical context. For example, this name, Debdas, was adopted as a sobriquet during our Liberation War by former Rajshahi University Math Professor Mozibur Rahman, who died on 18 May 2020 at the age of 90.

Unfortunately, when the Liberation War erupted in 1971, RU became a temporary camp for Pakistani soldiers. Owing to the questionable role played by the then RU VC, the Pakistani army set up a camp at Rajshahi University and carried out indiscriminate killing against Bangalis, including Hindu minorities living in the surrounding areas of Rajshahi.

Most of the teachers and officials muzzled themselves to stay safe. While the atrocities were in full swing and Pakistani soldiers flexed their muscles, one man did something audacious.

Mozibur Rahman, a lecturer of Mathematics at RU, vehemently protested the atrocities inflicted on Hindu minorities and Bengalis. He did not hesitate to call a spade a spade and wrote a letter to the then-RU authorities on 10 May 1971, where he termed the activities of the Pakistani army as "genocide." No one else said this so blatantly.

In the letter, a copy of which has been displayed in the documentary made on Mozibur Rahman Debdas titled "Sound of Silence" by Mofidul Haque (one of the founder trustees of the Liberation War Museum and researcher), he wrote, "This is to inform the authority that I am going to leave the campus since the university campus has, at the moment, been degraded to the state of military camp.

I may come to the campus when the university regains its status of sanctity and starts functioning as a university in its true sense… I hope to be kept informed about the situation here in the address noted below, where I hope to spend these days of calamity, genocide and restricted freedom of movement. Please note the change of my name, and my new name should be used in future communications."

The then-pro-Pakistani Deputy Registrar of RU sent the message to the army. Two things mentioned in the letter are noteworthy.

First, Mozibur Rahman was not vacillating; instead, he was straightforward in his approach to addressing the Pakistani army's operations as genocide. Second, he changed his name to Debdas. At a time when people were so scared that many identified themselves as Muslims just to ward off any untoward situation, Mozibur Rahman shucked off his religious identity in protest against the persecution of Hindu minorities.

Such a bold step reminds us of the role an intellectual should play in times of turbulence and crisis. An intellectual should never hesitate even for a moment to stand up and be counted, no matter even if his/her actions or words ruffle a few feathers.

Debdas did it during our liberation war. His courageous step cost him a lot as he was taken to the concentration camp and tortured mercilessly. Despite inhuman torture, the Pakistani army could neither break him nor force him to withdraw his statement under duress. He stood his ground in the face of repeated intimidation and afflictions.

An Ekushey Padak winner, Professor Debdas was the epitome of courage and intellectual prowess. Despite different forms of humiliation and harassment, even after independence, Professor Debdas lived his life with dignity. He lived out the final days of his life in a reclusive way. He left behind an emulative legacy for all, including our intelligentsia.

Today is the third death anniversary of this great man. We need to put the limelight back on the courageous stories of our intellectuals and ordinary people who contributed to our independence through their actions, so that young generations can draw some inspiration and be enlightened about our glorious history. This history was written with the blood and sacrifices of countless individuals.

Moreover, we need to know about the courage exhibited by Debdas because he is like a candle that can guide and illuminate us in times of turbulence. We have to remember as a nation that injustice in any society thrives on the understanding of society's indulgence – an understanding constructed mainly by those who are rarefied in their thought process.

That's why people like Debdas are always necessary in a society who will be willing to take the bull by the horns and show the temerity to raise serious concerns against any kind of injustice and incongruities. Debdas's life can show us the right path in this regard.

