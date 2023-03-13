Classes, exams to resume from Tuesday: RU VC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

Classes, exams to resume from Tuesday: RU VC

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Classes and examinations will proceed as usual from tomorrow (Tuesday), said Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar.

Among the seven points demand of the students, efforts are underway to fulfill the demands such as restricting entry of outsiders into the campus, meeting with the mess owner and local administration to ensure the safety of the students outside the campus, bearing medical expenses of the injured students, and working to ensure 100% residential accommodation, said the vice-chancellor in a press conference with the media workers in the conference room of the university's administration building on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a five-member probe committee, led by Pro-Vice-Chancellor of RU Prof Humayun Kabir, has been formed to investigate the cause of the clash and prevent recurrence of such incidents.  

Other members of the committee are Prof Md Tariqul Hasan, Department of Chemistry; Prof Abdur Rashid Sarkar, Department of Economics; Md Shafiquzzaman Joarder, syndicate member, and Dr Md Arifur Rahman, assistant proctor.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven working days.

On Saturday (11 March), an altercation with a student of the university over bus fare led to a clash with local shopkeepers.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The incident took place at the Binodpur Gate area of the university. 

As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over bus fares. The clash turned big shortly and left some 200 people injured.

Eighteen of them are still undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), and six students underwent eye surgery.

Vice-Chancellor Golam Sabbir Satta said that the eyes of two students were seriously damaged. They may be sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

After the clash on Saturday a standstill situation prevailed in Rajshahi University and nearby areas due to Saturday's clash.

Traffic on Dhaka-Rajshahi has been limited. Shops in Binodpur Bazaar are closed. The number of students is scarce in the campus area. Additional members of the law and order security forces are deployed in the campus area to keep the situation calm.

The situation started becoming normal from Sunday night. Additional police forces have been deployed in front of Binodpur and the main gate of the university to prevent disruption of traffic.

Besides filing a case against 250-300 unidentified people, the police arrested one person in the incident.

Regarding the police case, the vice-chancellor said that the university administration will give importance to ensure that the students are not harassed.

Previously, RU authorities filed a case against more than 500 unnamed people over Saturday's clash.

Top News

Rajshahi University (RU) / police / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

6h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

4h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

4h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

23h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 