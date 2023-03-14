Regular academic activities resume at RU 3 days after clash

Three days after the clash between Rajshahi University students and local businessmen, the university resumed regular academic activities on Tuesday (14 March).

"The environment on the campus has got back to normal. Students have returned to the classroom for exams," RU Proctor Professor Asabul Haque told The Business Standard, adding that the demands of the students have also been accepted.

Meanwhile, four students who were critically injured in the clash have been sent to Dhaka for better treatment on Tuesday morning.

The injured students are Mesbaul Islam Sayem, student of the Department of Persian Language and Literature; Al Amin and Shahrukh Mahmud, students of law department; and Alimul Saqib, student of marketing department of Rajshahi University.

Yusuf Ali, head of the Ophthalmology Department at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, told TBS, "Three students were referred to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital as bullets have hit them in the eye."



"We could only take care of their external wounds but not the internal injuries they sustained as such treatment requires advanced arrangements. Hence, they have been referred to Dhaka," he added.

On the other hand, Professor Farid Uddin Khan of the Department of Economics held a sit-in program today from 10-11am at the university's Joha Square to protest the attack on students. Hundreds of students joined the programme in solidarity with him.

Professor Farid Uddin blamed the negligence of the university authority for the heinous attack on students.

He said locals and police entered the campus and attacked the students who were inside the university's Binodpur gate when the police attacked them.

"Many students are admitted to the hospital. In this situation, there is no question of going back to regular academic activities. I am observing this peaceful program by boycotting the classes," he added.

Meanwhile, a case has also been filed with the Railway police station against 200 to 300 unidentified people for blocking the railway line and destroying government property.

An altercation with a student of the university over bus fare on Saturday (11 March) led to a clash with local shopkeepers. The incident took place in the Binodpur Gate area of the university.

As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over bus fares. The clash turned big immediately and left some 200 people injured. On information, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Later, students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus.

Around 85 students of the university were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Following the incident, agitated students locked up the university's administrative building on Sunday demanding justice. They alleged that the failure of university authorities is the reason why they were attacked. Protesting RU students took position by the rail line near the institution and set fire to logs around 8pm leaving several trains, both inbound and departing Rajshahi.

Later on Monday, they called off the blockade that suspended the district's rail communication with other parts of the country and made seven demands including the removal of the university's proctor.