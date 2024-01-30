6 injured as under-construction building in Rajshahi University collapses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 03:26 pm

6 injured as under-construction building in Rajshahi University collapses

Three of the injured are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

File photo of Rajshahi University (RU). Collected
File photo of Rajshahi University (RU). Collected

Six people were injured as the roof of an under-construction building at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall of Rajshahi University (RU) collapsed around 12:30pm today (30 January).

"Three of the injured are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH)," said Mobarak Parvez, officer-in-charge (OC) of Motihar police station.

They have been identified as Ajadul, 35, Sifat, 22 and Shihab, 25, according to RMCH. 

RU Proctor Ashabul Hoque said the total number of injured in the incident is six. 

Shortly after the roof collapsed with a loud noise, six fire service units rushed to the scene and started rescue operations, which are currently underway. 

"Nine workers were present in the building along with two company representatives. Nine have been rescued so far. The whereabouts of the remaining two remains unknown," said Deputy Director of Fire Service Ohidul Islam.

Meanwhile, Selim, a construction worker, said there were a total of 12 people working in the building. 

"While nine have been rescued, it is unclear if the remaining three are trapped or have been rescued," he added. 

Parvez Hasan, a resident of Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall who claimed to have reached the site minutes after hearing a loud noise said he saw two workers completely covered in sand. They were sent to the hospital via ambulance.

