Police sue 300 people over RU clash incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 02:14 pm

Related News

Police sue 300 people over RU clash incident

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 02:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have filed a case against 300 people in connection with the clash between Rajshahi University students and local businessmen on Saturday (11 March).

The case was filed with Motihar police station on Sunday night, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi metropolitan police Rafiqul Alam told media.

He said, "Sub-Inspector Amanat has filed a case against 250-300 unidentified people for obstructing government work."

Previously, RU authorities filed a case against more than 500 unnamed people over Saturday's clash. An altercation with a student of the university over bus fare on Saturday led to a clash with local shopkeepers.

The incident took place at the Binodpur Gate area of the university.  

As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over bus fares. The clash turned big shortly and left some 200 people injured.  

On information, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Later, students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus.  

Following the incident, agitated students locked up the university's administrative building on Sunday demanding justice. They alleged that the failure of university authorities is the reason why they were attacked.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists while covering the event on Sunday morning were injured in an attack carried out by the protesting students.

Top News

Rajshahi University (RU) / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 