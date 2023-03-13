Police sue 300 people over RU clash incident

Police have filed a case against 300 people in connection with the clash between Rajshahi University students and local businessmen on Saturday (11 March).

The case was filed with Motihar police station on Sunday night, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi metropolitan police Rafiqul Alam told media.

He said, "Sub-Inspector Amanat has filed a case against 250-300 unidentified people for obstructing government work."

Previously, RU authorities filed a case against more than 500 unnamed people over Saturday's clash. An altercation with a student of the university over bus fare on Saturday led to a clash with local shopkeepers.

The incident took place at the Binodpur Gate area of the university.

As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over bus fares. The clash turned big shortly and left some 200 people injured.

On information, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Later, students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus.

Following the incident, agitated students locked up the university's administrative building on Sunday demanding justice. They alleged that the failure of university authorities is the reason why they were attacked.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists while covering the event on Sunday morning were injured in an attack carried out by the protesting students.