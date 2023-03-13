Rajshahi University bans outsiders' entry into campus

The authorities of Rajshahi University have banned unauthorised entry and loitering of outsiders in the campus, following the clash with locals and police on Saturday night that left more than 200 students injured.

The university made the announcement in a release signed by RU Public Relations Administrator Pradeep Kumar Pandey on Monday (13 March).

If someone needs to enter the premises, security personnel at the entrance gate will allow them entry after verifying their identity and confirming the reason for coming to campus, the release noted.

The authorities thereby urged all concerned including teachers, students, officers, employees of the university to carry their identity cards with them.