TikTok strengthens measures to combat misinformation ahead of Bangladesh Election

Tech

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 06:25 pm

Related News

TikTok strengthens measures to combat misinformation ahead of Bangladesh Election

TikTok is collaborating with IFCN-accredited fact-checking organisation ‘Newschecker’ to specifically address the Bangladesh electoral context

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As Bangladesh's Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election approaches in January 2024, TikTok is intensifying its efforts to combat misinformation and uphold election integrity on its platform. 

The platform's latest initiatives demonstrate its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe, authentic, and reliable information environment during this important period, reads a press statement issued today (4 Januray).

The JS polls is slated for 7 January.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the TikTok press statement, building on its robust global framework to combat misinformation, TikTok is collaborating with IFCN-accredited fact-checking organisation 'Newschecker' to specifically address the Bangladesh electoral context.

These partnerships enable TikTok to identify potential misinformation, take action on it, and share accurate information with its community around important events.

 TikTok's fact-checking partners do not moderate content on the platform, but their assessments provide valuable input which helps TikTok take the appropriate action that upholds its Community Guidelines, it said.

TikTok's strategy includes innovative product features aimed at enhancing user awareness and participation in maintaining platform integrity.

TikTok has launched the Bangladesh Election Center on the platform, which is a dedicated hub, available both in English and Bangla that will direct users to authoritative information on the election, including voting procedures and locations.

Additionally, streamlined reporting tools will empower users to easily identify and report potentially misleading content. This user-centric approach fosters a vigilant and responsible community, crucial during the election period.

Furthermore, TikTok is committed to raising awareness among its users, by providing educational content and in-app guides. These initiatives are designed to equip the community with the necessary skills to discern credible information, thereby reinforcing informed participation in the electoral process. 

Enforcement of TikTok's Community Guidelines, available both in English and Bangla, is a key component of its misinformation combat strategy.

The platform employs a multi-pronged approach, including the removal of guideline-violating content, redirecting search results to authoritative sources, and reducing the discoverability of unverified information.

This comprehensive approach ensures that the platform remains a safe space, free from harmful election-related misinformation.

Transparency and collaboration are at the core of TikTok's efforts. By working closely with experts, safety advisory councils, and civil society organisations, TikTok enhances its policy framework and ensures the elevation of reliable information sources within the app.

This collaborative ethos underscores TikTok's commitment to being a responsible social media platform.

As the Bangladesh General Election nears, TikTok is dedicated to ensuring that its platform remains a source of joy and creativity, while also being an authentic source of reliable and factual information.

TikTok continues to support its community in Bangladesh and globally, fostering a digital environment where authentic content thrives and misinformation is diligently combated.

Bangladesh

TikTok / Bangladesh / 12 JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

11h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

10h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

10h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

2h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

4h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

11h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

10h | Videos