Things to consider before purchasing a used gadget

Tech

Imran Hossain
19 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:37 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Purchasing a used gadget instead of a new one can save a huge chunk from your pocket. Apart from saving money, opting for a used device comes with more benefits too as you can get access to premium features that are usually found only on premium devices.

And premium devices usually do not depreciate that fast and retain a lot of value even after being used for a couple of years. But by that time, its price comes down to a more affordable level, allowing more users to experience the features.
However, buying a used gadget can be a little bit tricky. You should look at some key factors to ensure you make the right choice:

Physical condition

First of all, check the physical appearance of the device. Notice if there are any dents or scratches on the device. If the damage or scratches are within a considerable amont, then you are good to go. Check the ports and buttons whether they are properly functional or not. In case of devices that come with a display, check if there are any dead pixels. If there are any, there's a high chance of more pixels going dead soon.

Age

Ask your seller how long the device has been used. A less-used device usually gives better performance than a heavily used one. Also, an older device should cost you a lower price.

Specifications

See the device's specs sheet to get an idea about its performance in order to ensure that the device can handle all your required tasks properly. However, you should not always make your decision based on the specifications of a device.

Camera

In case of smartphones, check all the camera modes, namely, photo, video, time-lapse, slow-motion, panorama, flash, etc. Try clicking selfies and see if the front camera is functioning properly.

Battery life

In case of Apple devices, you can check their battery health. For iPhones and MacBooks, you can check it from the settings menu. For checking an iPad's battery health, connect the device to a PC and use the '3uTools' app. Although there is no straightforward way to check the battery health of an Android device, you can check the screen-on time of the device. However, you should ask the seller for the device's battery life in different use cases. Some used devices might have a tendency to drop their charge quickly after a certain battery level. Also, check whether the device charges properly or not.

Functionality tests

This point is also largely specific to smartphones. Test the call quality, Wi-Fi connection, mobile data, speakers, sensors, etc.

Reviews from other users

In recent times, some specific models have shown problems like the appearance of multiple green or pink lines on their displays, the motherboard going dead, the camera being dysfunctional, etc. If that's the case for your intended model, it's better to avoid it.

Software support

If the device is pretty old, it might not have the latest software support. But if it is relatively new, consider how many updates the device will receive — the longer the better.

Market price

Check the market price of similar or the same products so that you get a fair deal. If the device is still available in the market, you might consider the price of the new device as well.

Stolen device

Check if the device is a stolen one. Buying a stolen device might potentially get you into trouble. For this, avoid suspicious sellers who are trying to sell the device at a very compelling price. In case you are purchasing the device from a platform like Facebook Marketplace, avoid the advertisements from fake accounts. Even if the deal seems very lucrative, it is better to not fall for those. If the seller is a complete stranger, try to keep a copy of his identity document for security purposes.

Warranty

Check if the device is still under warranty. If the seller claims so, check the product's warranty on its official website with its serial number.

Repair history

Ask your seller if the device has gone through any repair sessions. If it has, know in what type of incident it was repaired and which part has been repaired or replaced.

Accessories and box

Make sure all the accessories are functional and in the condition as they were advertised. The box of the device, particularly for smartphones, might be of help in case you lose the phone.

As the taxes on imported gadgets are piling up, getting a used gadget at this moment might be an economical decision. While getting a pre-owned device, you are not only saving money, you are also contributing to saving the world. The gadget is getting a longer life, which means potentially less e-waste and a more sustainable future for the planet.

