6 useful iOS 17 features and settings

These handy features and settings can completely transform the way you use your iPhone

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ever since its release, iOS 17 has continued to surprise users with its hidden gems. Whether you are a recent iPhone recipient or a seasoned iOS enthusiast, there is always something new to explore.

Let's dive into some lesser-known features and settings of iOS 17 to elevate your iPhone experience to new heights.

Effortless code management

Managing verification codes cluttering your Messages and Mail can be time-consuming. iOS 17 introduces a feature that automatically clears these codes after use, streamlining your inbox and saving you valuable time.

Offline navigation with Apple Maps

You can navigate with Apple Maps even without an internet connection. iOS 17 allows you to download and use offline maps, ensuring you can find your way on roads, highways, and through tunnels, even when offline.

Listen instead of reading

For podcast enthusiasts, iOS 17 brings a delightful feature. Siri can now read news articles, informational sites, or anything in Safari out loud. Enjoy your content hands-free while driving or on the go.

Enhanced message search

Locating specific messages within a cluttered thread becomes effortless with iOS 17. The Messages app now offers advanced search filters, allowing you to search by contact, link, photo, location, and more, which enables you to find what you need quickly and efficiently.

Private browsing stays private

When you share your phone, especially with kids, it is natural to be curious about their online activities. Most of us know private browsing does not leave a browsing history. In iOS 17, you have the option to add an extra layer of security.

You can enable a setting that requires Face ID or a passcode to access private browsing in Safari, providing you with more control over children's internet browsing habits.

Siri's revamped capabilities

Experience a revamped Siri on iOS 17 with two notable improvements. You can now activate Siri by simply saying "Siri" without the need for the "Hey, Siri" command.
Additionally, Siri now handles back-to-back requests seamlessly, making your interactions smoother. For instance, you could ask Siri, "Locate a nearby park and start playing my relaxation playlist."

