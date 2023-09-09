How to spot AI misinformation

If something just does not seem right, it probably is not. Photo: Collected

AI-generated content is becoming increasingly realistic, making it easier than ever to spread false information. And with the rise of social media, it is easier than ever for that information to go viral.

We need to be aware of the dangers of AI misinformation and how to protect ourselves from it. Otherwise, we risk living in a world where nothing is true and everything is possible.

AI misinformation is the use of AI to create and spread false or misleading information. It can be used to influence public opinion, spread propaganda, or even commit fraud. It is effective because it can be very difficult to distinguish from real information.

And since AI-generated content can be very realistic, this makes it very easy to spread misinformation and manipulate people.

While there are some tools that can detect misinformation created by AI, they are still in development. In the meantime, it is best to trust our instincts and employ critical thinking when evaluating information.

Consider following these five steps to spot misinformation generated by AI:

Check for inconsistencies

AI-generated text can sometimes be inconsistent in tone, style, or even grammar. If you see any glaring errors, it is a good sign that the text was not written by a human.

Look for unusual or unexpected language

AI-generated text can sometimes use language that is unusual or unexpected. This could be due to the fact that AI systems are still learning and developing, and they may not always use language in a way that is natural or grammatically correct.

Consider the source

If you are not sure whether something was generated by AI, consider the source. Is it a reputable website or organisation? If not, it is more likely that the text was generated by AI.

Use your common sense

If something just does not seem right, it probably is not. If you have any doubts about whether something was generated by AI, it is best to err on the side of caution and assume that it was.

Be realistic

Take a break from the internet and talk to people you trust about the things you are seeing. It can be harmful to stay in an online bubble where it is becoming more difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is not.