Japanese firms look for stronger ICT ties with Bangladesh

With the help of the digital ecosystem Bangladesh has built alongside its emergence as a source of IT talents having international communication skills, Bangladesh should be a good destination for Japanese IT firms, expressed Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro).

In a networking event with the visiting Japanese IT delegation in the capital on Sunday on the occasion of BASIS SoftExpo 2023 alongside the celebration of Jetro's 50 years in Bangladesh Jetro Country Representative in Dhaka Yuji Ando highlighted the strengths of Bangladesh ICT sector that can help strengthen Japanese firms' overseas presence.

The availability of skilled knowledge workers here in Bangladesh who are skilled in international communication is a big strength of Bangladesh which would help Japanese firms' international businesses, he pointed out.

The two countries have already come a long way in ICT collaborations, while many of each other's firms are doing business among, he said.

However, more ease of doing business in Bangladesh, more skills for higher productivity, and a relationship between the Japanese and Bangladesh business communities would be the keys to future developments, stressed the Jetro country representative.

IT engineers having proficiency in the Japanese language will have a higher potential of being hired by Japanese firms, he added.

In the startup arena, product and services sales, technical assistance and investments can be great areas of cooperation, he suggested.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for information and communication technology, while speaking as the chief guest praised the Japanese cooperation in Bangladesh's development and invited the delegates to visit the high-tech and software parks the country has built to offer a bunch of benefits to the investors.

Sami Ahmed, managing director of the state venture capital fund Startup Bangladesh presented the startup landscape of the country alongside introducing some of the successful and potential startups before the Japanese delegation.

Representatives from Chaldal, Sheba Platform, 10 minutes school, Eduhive, Intelligent Machine, Arogga, Ifarmer, Hishab Technologies, Bari Koi, Palki Motors, Amar Lab presented their business models and achievements at the event, while a number of Japanese delegates spoke there.

Also, BASIS Director and BASIS Japan Desk's Chairman AKM Ahmedul Islam Babu spoke at the session moderated by Jetro Dhaka Assistant Manager Israt Jahan.