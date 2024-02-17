Rajshahi on path to becoming modern, smart city: Palak

17 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 11:51 am

Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

State minister for post, telecommunication and information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, on Thursday said that the government had been working to build Rajshahi as a modern, time-fitting and smart city. 

"Around a decade ago, we had many dreams but now we see that many of those dreams have been materialised. Preliminary, it was very challenging to finish the works but as a result of farsighted development policies of the government we have achieved success," he added.

The state minister came up with the observation while distributing allotments among the investors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park in Rajshahi on Thursday as a chief guest.

He also distributed prize-money among three winning teams of Smart Rajshahi Innovation Challenge- 2023 on the occasion.

With commissioner of Rajshahi division Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed, Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park project Fazlul Haque and Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan.

The state minister said that the hi-tech park had been playing a vital role in increasing the flow of foreign currency in to the country.

Established on 31 acres of land at a cost of around Tk 300 crore, the park has opened up a new door of employment opportunities for the youths.

He hoped that employment of around 14,000 youths would be generated within the next five to ten years.

 

