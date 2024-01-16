Bangladesh seeks to boost software exports to US: Zunaid Palak after meeting with Peter Haas

Tech

UNB
16 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 08:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh seeks to boost software exports to US: Zunaid Palak after meeting with Peter Haas

“Among the 60 countries receiving our exported software, America takes the lead with the highest volume. We engaged in discussions on strategies to further enhance this collaboration and expand our presence,” he said.

UNB
16 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak in a meeting with US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas at the state minister&#039;s office at the secretariat in Dhaka on 16 January. Photo: BSS
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak in a meeting with US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas at the state minister's office at the secretariat in Dhaka on 16 January. Photo: BSS

New opportunities of cooperation will open up with the USA over the next five years of the government, State Minister for Post, Telecom, and ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak on said today (16 January) following a meeting with US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Mentioned that there is a heightened interest in Bangladesh from other nations he said, "Based on discussions with Ambassador Haas, I think trade relations between the countries will increase in the coming years."

In reference to the meeting's agenda, Palak talked about their focus on strategising how the United States can collaborate with Bangladesh based on the vision of creating a smart Bangladesh by 2041, as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Palak said there were three primary objectives of their discussion.

The first objective was about strategies to further enhance software exports and expand Bangladesh's presence in the US.

"The United States stands out as the primary outsourcing hub for our software and freelancers. Among the 60 countries receiving our exported software, America takes the lead with the highest volume. We engaged in discussions on strategies to further enhance this collaboration and expand our presence," he said.

Additionally, they discussed about establishing resource innovation centres in 10 universities, he said.

"We discussed how to explore ways in which U.S. could contribute to and support this initiatives," he said.

Another crucial aspect of the conversation centered on fostering government-to-government (G2G) cooperation between the United States and the Bangladesh Post Office, Palak said.

"The objective is to attract investments, particularly from major American companies like Amazon, Starling, SpaceX, Google, and Facebook, encouraging their increased involvement in specific sectors," he said.

"In essence, our talks centered around determining the nature of cooperation the United States can offer in building a smart Bangladesh collaboratively. This involves enhancing exports, attracting investments, and fostering job creation," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / ICT / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

7h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

9h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reforming the banking sector is a must

Reforming the banking sector is a must

1h | Videos
Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

2h | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

4h | Videos
Winter pitha on the footpath

Winter pitha on the footpath

6h | Videos