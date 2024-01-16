Bangladesh seeks to boost software exports to US: Zunaid Palak after meeting with Peter Haas

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak in a meeting with US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas at the state minister's office at the secretariat in Dhaka on 16 January. Photo: BSS

New opportunities of cooperation will open up with the USA over the next five years of the government, State Minister for Post, Telecom, and ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak on said today (16 January) following a meeting with US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Mentioned that there is a heightened interest in Bangladesh from other nations he said, "Based on discussions with Ambassador Haas, I think trade relations between the countries will increase in the coming years."

In reference to the meeting's agenda, Palak talked about their focus on strategising how the United States can collaborate with Bangladesh based on the vision of creating a smart Bangladesh by 2041, as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Palak said there were three primary objectives of their discussion.

The first objective was about strategies to further enhance software exports and expand Bangladesh's presence in the US.

"The United States stands out as the primary outsourcing hub for our software and freelancers. Among the 60 countries receiving our exported software, America takes the lead with the highest volume. We engaged in discussions on strategies to further enhance this collaboration and expand our presence," he said.

Additionally, they discussed about establishing resource innovation centres in 10 universities, he said.

"We discussed how to explore ways in which U.S. could contribute to and support this initiatives," he said.

Another crucial aspect of the conversation centered on fostering government-to-government (G2G) cooperation between the United States and the Bangladesh Post Office, Palak said.

"The objective is to attract investments, particularly from major American companies like Amazon, Starling, SpaceX, Google, and Facebook, encouraging their increased involvement in specific sectors," he said.

"In essence, our talks centered around determining the nature of cooperation the United States can offer in building a smart Bangladesh collaboratively. This involves enhancing exports, attracting investments, and fostering job creation," he added.