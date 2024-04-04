ICT trade bodies demand tax exemption until 2031

NBR

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 09:39 pm

Related News

ICT trade bodies demand tax exemption until 2031

In FY25, 10% advance income tax on internet services should be abolished or reverted to 4% as before, they say

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 09:39 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The leaders of ICT trade organisations have urged the government to extend the tax exemption facility for the software and information technology-enabled services sector until 2031 to continue growth in achieving the government's Smart Bangladesh vision by 2041.

They said as the tax exemption facility is set to expire in June this year, investors are not interested in any long-term investment in the sector.

The annual domestic market size of the sector is around $1.5 billion, while exports have reached around $1.9 billion. The continuation of the tax exemption is a must in achieving the government's target of $5 billion export revenue from the sector by 2029, they added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As the government wants to transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh, continuing tax exemptions in the sector is more important than ever. We demand tax exemption on the IT sector till at least 2031," Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services President Russell T Ahmed said at a press briefing held at the association's Karwan Bazar office on Thursday.

If the tax exemption period is not extended, there will be disruption to overall export earnings and new job creation.

Wahid Sharif, president, Bangladesh Association of Contact Centre and Outsourcing

He said if the IT sector is brought under tax, it could threaten the growth of this potential sector.  

In his speech, Bangladesh Computer Samity President Subrata Sarkar said, "Foreign investors invest in Bangladesh's ICT sector with a long-term view. As the industry has only just started to take off, there is no option other than continuing the tax exemption."

Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh President Md Imdadul Hoque said for the desired development of the information technology-enabled services sector, it is very important to keep the tax exemption facility until 2031.

He said at present internet service providers are facing losses due to an additional 10% advance income tax on internet service bills. "In the financial year 2024-2025, we demand that 10% advance income tax on internet services be abolished or reverted to 4% as before."

Bangladesh Association of Contact Centre and Outsourcing President Wahid Sharif said the current prosperity observed within the IT sector owes its success to the provision of tax exemptions. 

"If the tax exemption period is not extended, there will be disruption to overall export earnings and new job creation, while new entrepreneurs will lose interest in investing in the industry."

E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh Senior Vice President Mohammad Shahabuddin said the sector needs special care and facilities for some more time due to changes in technology and other related conditions. Tax exemption is one of them.

Earlier, on 10 March, leaders of five IT-related organisations, including the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, wrote to Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali demanding the tax exemption extension. 

Withdrawal of the exemption could lead to a decline in the sector's growth, investment and exports, they said in the letter.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

ICT / Tax exemption / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

8h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

12h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

41m | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

5h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

7h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos