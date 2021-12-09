BITM: A decade of developing skilled manpower in the country

09 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
BASIS Institute of Technology and Management (BITM), a subsidiary of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), has become a trusted institution for developing skilled manpower in the country.

They have been developing a strong workforce in the field of software services and have imparted valuable training to those who wish to build a career in freelancing in the IT sector. The company is set to complete a decade of providing IT training in the country. BITM has already trained more than 50,000 people in the country to become skilled workers.

BITM believes that economic development in the country is impossible without developing skilled human resources. Foreign investors are easily attracted when the workforce is efficient. BITM started providing its IT training in 2012. In 2013, the Bhutanese government invited BITM to provide skill development training in their country.

BITM Chief Executive Officer and Director Talukdar Mohammad Sabbir mentioned, 'Young people lack a reliable institution or counselors for their skill development. Due to the absence of proper guidance, they are not being able to make proper use of their skills. At BITM, we try to support the youth in this regard. Any young individual can come to our 'Counseling Hour' and receive advice regarding their careers. They do not have to be registered trainees in our institution to avail this counseling service. Apart from this, we also encourage the youth to acquire soft skills as well topic-based skills.

BITM President, Almas Kabir mentioned, '71% of the trainees who acquired skills from BITM are currently employed in various IT firms at home and abroad or are involved in freelancing. We have recently launched a postgraduate diploma with United International University (UIU). In addition to this, BITM is working with the British Computer Society to implement various plans.'

Farhana A. Rahman, one of the Directors of BITM, said, `BITM has initiated a certification work with the 'L ICT Project' of the ICT Department for the first time in the country. BITM's publication work is almost complete as well. From now on, books and journals related to IT and programming will be published regularly. The diploma programs and special online training will commence soon. We have a plan to launch our own diploma program and content-based learning.'

BITM Managing Director Shoaib A. Rahman said, 'The main resource of BITM is its skilled trainers here. They have valuable experience in software services. BITM is committed to providing quality training at all times.'

BITM has achieved a lot in the past decade, including the coveted Association Award. Apart from training to develop skilled human resources, BITM also organizes various activities including tech hangouts and timely seminars.

To get admitted in various courses of BITM or to get the necessary information, log on to http://bitm.org.bd or https://www.facebook.com/BASIS.BITM/.

BITM / tech

