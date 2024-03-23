Home minister bats for tech-based police force to tackle cybercrimes

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Minister for Home Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today (23 March) said building a technology-based police force is the need of the hour to face challenges as new technologies are constantly being developed.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the first batch of 'Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security Course' in the conference room of Police Staff College in Dhaka, as the chief guest.

The minister said the government has been working to build a skilled police force to face crimes in the country.

"The Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security Course of Police Staff College will play a very important role in building smart police as directed by the Honourable Prime Minister to build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu," he said.

The minister hoped that the police officers completing the course will play a pivotal role in curbing cybercrimes. Police officers of several ranks are participating in the 10-month course.

Chaired by Police Staff College Rector and also additional inspector general of police Mallick Fakhrul Islam and, Public Security Division's Senior Seretary Md Mostafizur Rahman and IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were present as special guests at the event.

Additional IGP (admin) Md Kamrul Ahsan, other additional IGPs, faculties of the police staff college, authorities concerned of National University and trainee police officials attended the function.

cyber crime / tech / police

