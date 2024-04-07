Electric vehicle charging platform 'CHARGE AI' launched

Electric vehicle charging solutions provider Mulytic Energy has officially launched "CHARGE AI," a cutting-edge platform developed with the innovative approach of artificial intelligence, aiming at redefining the EV infrastructure in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The platform empowers its users to instantly connect to charging stations for real-time access. With its user-friendly interface and robust functionalities, users can connect with Generation 2 or above chargers or Hyper Chargers for both home and commercial uses

It also enables users to effortlessly gather data from their entire fleet, regardless of their location.

"CHARGE AI bridges the gap between old and new technologies by connecting legacy systems to the cloud, while ensuring secure and authenticated data transactions," reads the media release.

Using CHARGE AI, charge point operators (CPOs), can remotely manage charging sessions from anywhere with 24/7 support, manage multiple vehicles and stations easily, and keep track of all exact charging for all stations.

CHARGE AI stands out with its combination of comprehensive fleet data collection, seamless integration capabilities, and proactive problem-solving through intelligent monitoring.

"CHARGE AI will identify and resolve issues instantly, minimising downtime and optimising efficiency," the release says.

"We are thrilled to unveil CHARGE AI to the world," said David Johnson, chief technology officer at Mulytic Energy.

"With this platform, we aim to empower users and drive positive change within the EV Infrastructure and Ecosystem as the pioneer. This is indeed a proud moment for Team Mulytic and Bangladesh," he added.

"CHARGE AI" app is available for download on both Android Play Store and iOS App store.