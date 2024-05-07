Walton produces ACs using cutting-edge tech, provides top-notch service

Walton, one of the largest air conditioner (AC) sellers in the domestic market, is aiming to become the top local brand in the country by providing top-notch service. It also has plans to grab the international market.

Managing director of Walton High-Tech Industries PLC, SM Mahbubul Alam recently sat down with TBS to talk about Walton's position in the AC market, what they are doing to stand out from the competition and their plans for the future.

How are AC sales performing this summer? How can sales be further increased?

A severe heatwave is gripping Bangladesh this month, making life unbearable for people. Many are rushing to buy ACs to find relief from the intense heat, and as a result, AC sales have significantly increased across the country. The government initiative of bringing 100 percent population under electricity coverage plays a vital role for the increase of AC demand.

Once considered a luxury item, ACs have become an essential product due to the scorching heat, climate change, infrastructure and socio-economic development along with the purchasing ability and behavior of consumers. Along with the affluent, the middle class and lower-middle class are also buying ACs to find respite and protect their health. We're seeing a 30% sales increase this year. The demand for ACs is expected to exceed six lakh units.

What is Walton's position in the AC market?

Walton ACs have gained widespread acceptance as a leading domestic brand. They outperform other brands due to their extensive power savings, cutting-edge technology and features, diverse models, best after-sales service, and affordable prices. Walton currently leads the AC market in Bangladesh.

What are Walton ACs' distinctive features compared to other brands? What modern technological advantages do they offer?

Walton ACs are packed with advanced features and technologies. These include the highest energy efficiency with a 6-star energy rating from BSTI, air plasma technology, an IoT-based smart control system, a remote finder, Bluetooth, offline voice control, UV care, and Coatec technology.

Walton ACs now feature a digital display that allows users to monitor indoor and outdoor temperatures as well as the power consumption rate.

Additionally, Coatec technology has been incorporated, meaning ACs are developed using environmental and weather conditions specific to Bangladesh. This results in more than doubled durability of the AC condenser and evaporator, reducing customer operating costs.

Smart IoT technology has been further integrated, allowing customers to control their ACs from anywhere in the world using their smartphones. Walton ACs also feature voice control functionality in both Bengali and English.

What aspects of customer satisfaction has your company considered when introducing these ACs? Could you tell us about the after-sales service of Walton ACs?

When purchasing an air conditioner, consumers prioritise low electricity consumption, affordability, quality, after-sales service, and environmental friendliness. Keeping these factors in mind, Walton has launched its most energy-efficient inverter technology ACs this year.

In addition to offering the best quality ACs at the best prices, Walton assures fast and top-notch after-sales service. Customers receive a one-year replacement guarantee, a compressor warranty for up to 10 years, a three-year spare parts warranty, and free cleaning service. Walton ensures prompt and top-notch after-sales service through Bangladesh's largest ISO-certified service network, covering over 80 service points and more than 3,500 service partners.

Additionally, customers nationwide have the opportunity to become "Nonstop Millionaires" by purchasing Walton ACs during the ongoing nationwide digital campaign Season-20. There are assured gifts worth crores of taka. Several customers have already become millionaires through the Walton digital campaign.

How much importance does Walton place on producing environmentally friendly ACs to reduce global warming?

Walton prioritises the production of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient products. 80% of Walton's ACs are energy-saving, directly and indirectly playing a role in environmental protection. Walton ACs use R-32 gas for environmental protection. Additionally, Walton has undertaken several initiatives for environmental protection in coordination with the Department of Environment and UNDP.

Walton has already completely stopped using environmentally harmful CFC and HCFC gases in ACs and refrigerators. To reduce heat, plans for nearly 2 lakh tree plantations nationwide have been made through Walton distributors, plazas, and other stakeholders this year.

What is the current status of government policy support for the development of the AC manufacturing industry? Given the current situation in the sector, are any new assistance measures needed?

Air conditioners were once entirely reliant on imports. However, due to government policy support, the industry has shifted to local manufacturing. This has also led to significant foreign currency earnings through exports.

Therefore, it is essential to maintain the government's existing policy support to keep this industry thriving. Additionally, some changes are needed to the policy.

For instance, there should be more incentives for producing energy-efficient products. High import duties are being applied to some raw materials for VRF and chiller commercial AC production.

As a result, the cost of producing high-tech VRF ACs domestically is higher than that of importing them. This issue should receive the attention of policymakers