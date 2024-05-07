Beat the heat and save money: Tips for efficient air conditioning use

As we are going through one of the worst heat waves in decades, keeping cool has become the biggest priority for most people. However, running your air conditioner (AC) constantly can lead to high energy bills and contribute to environmental issues.

Fortunately, there are several strategies you can employ to save both money and energy while using your AC. Here are some tips to help you stay cool without breaking the bank:

Adjust the AC:

Small changes, big savings: Every degree you raise the AC can result in significant energy savings. Aim for a comfortable setting between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Programmable power: Invest in a smart AC. These allow you to set different temperatures for various times of the day, automatically adjusting when you're at work or asleep.

Use energy-saving settings: Many modern AC units have energy-saving features, such as eco-mode or sleep mode. These settings optimise energy usage by adjusting the temperature and fan speed based on your preferences and the current conditions. Take advantage of these features to reduce energy consumption without sacrificing comfort.

Embrace natural cooling:

Block the sun: Keep blinds closed and curtains drawn during the hottest parts of the day. Window films can also help reflect sunlight. This helps prevent sunlight from heating up your space, reducing the workload on your AC.

Fan power: ceiling fans and portable fans circulate cool air, creating a wind chill effect that can make you feel cooler without upping the AC.

Upgrade and maintain:

Regular checkups: Schedule annual maintenance for your AC unit. A well-maintained system runs more efficiently.

Cleanliness is key: Regularly clean or replace air filters to ensure optimal airflow and efficiency. Dirty filters restrict airflow, making your AC work harder and use more energy.

Consider an upgrade: If your AC is old and inefficient, replacing it with a newer, energy-star-rated model can significantly reduce energy consumption.

Develop cool habits:

Unplug electronics: electronics not in use still generate heat. Unplug them to reduce your overall energy load.

Seal the leaks: Drafty windows and doors force your AC to work harder. Seal any air leaks to improve efficiency. This helps your AC operate more efficiently and reduces the need to work harder to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Turn off the AC when leaving: Remember to switch off the air conditioner when you're not at home. There's no need to cool an empty space.