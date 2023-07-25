Revamping your apartment the smart way

Suraia and Arif Mazumdar Residence in Bashundara R/A designed by Architect Rafiq Azam. Photo: Will Scott

In recent years, the real estate industry in Bangladesh has experienced a significant transformation with the rapid advancement of technology. And rightfully so, as Digital Bangladesh deserves digital services and products, and there is no reason why your homes should remain analog.

Smart homes have become increasingly popular due to the unparalleled comfort, convenience, and security they offer. These interconnected homes enable remote control over various aspects, including lighting, temperature, and security.

Automation has emerged as a disruptive innovation that enhances the lives of residents, providing benefits not only to the general population, but also to differently abled individuals, enabling them to live comfortably and independently.

Illustration: TBS

Zannat Jui, an architect, sustainability strategist and systems thinker, says, "As Bangladesh is evolving to a smarter and digital format, so are the people. It's not like we need to suggest the clients to go for the smart solutions; these days they are interested in it on their own."

Nazirul Asif, also a practising architect and co-founder of Archarium, shared his experience of using smart technology for his clients.

"High-end clients are mostly attracted to luxury and easy living solutions these days. They have specific requirements according to their liking, which they want us to incorporate while designing, mostly amenities that can be remotely controlled with a smart device," he shared.

Numerous established real estate organisations in Bangladesh have recognised the potential of smart home automation and invested in upgrading their offerings to gain a competitive edge in the market. Leveraging the power of the Internet of Things (IoT), voice-first technology, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and smart metres — almost every aspect of a house can now be enhanced with cutting-edge solutions.

For instance, curtains, windows, doors, and even garage doors can be remotely operated with the press of a button or through a smartphone. This not only simplifies property maintenance, but also increases the value of the property, providing investors with attractive returns.

Let's explore five key areas where technology can revolutionise your apartment:

Smart home security

Smart home security solutions encompass a range of tools such as closed-circuit cameras, sensors, alarms, and motion detectors, and even incorporating voice recognition and face recognition software. There were days when people were at the doorstep and we used to look through the peephole. But now, there are smart devices which can show the people waiting outside on your phone.

Architect Jui mentioned that she uses door security technology in her own home.

"I used it at my own home to have first-hand experience before suggesting it to clients. And it has helped make life easier for me as well. These advanced systems ensure continuous protection against various risks too," she mentioned.

Homeowners can choose from a wide variety of vendors, selecting tools that seamlessly blend with their decor and more.

Atmosphere and temperature control

Amidst increasing concerns about environmental degradation and rising pollution levels, people seek peace of mind. Smart homes address these concerns and provide solace to real estate investors and potential homebuyers. By integrating lighting, air purification, and thermostat controls, smart home technology solution providers now offer effective atmosphere and temperature control solutions.

"I have also used the smart solutions for controlling my air conditioning system in my home, which I designed. I can switch on the AC from my car before entering my house, not having to depend on anyone else," Jui mentioned.

"Not only that, the lighting system in my home also has smart controls, which can be changed. Say I have a party or I want to relax, I can set the desired ambience, which I can change anytime with just a click," she added.

Home entertainment

Smart home entertainment solutions have become indispensable devices in countless households. The advent of smart TVs, connected to smartphones, laptops, and tablets, has paved the way for innovative entertainment gadgets in modern homes. The high level of personalisation, interactivity, and user-friendliness has revolutionised the entertainment experience.

Architect Asif mentioned this specific client who was a passionate music lover. "During his design brief, the very specific and important theme he mentioned was to have a music system throughout his whole house which he can control with his smartphone," he shared.

Smart utilities

Smart devices for automating home utilities have simplified our lives, making labour-intensive tasks like laundry, dishwashing, and cooking more convenient. Even pulling back curtains can be made easy with the use of smart technology these days.

Both the architects mentioned using smart controls for the curtains. According to them this has been a lifesaver as you don't need to get out of the bed to move the curtains; you just set a timer and the curtains are pulled back at that time of the day.

By optimising their usage, designers of smart home equipment have achieved high functionality at every stage. For example, smart devices can now notify homeowners about expired food items and ice buildup in refrigerators, as well as automate watering of plants.

Luxury and comfort

Undoubtedly, this remarkable technology has redefined the meaning of luxury and comfort, enticing more buyers to explore similar solutions in the real estate market.

With real estate developers continuously offering unique features and amenities to cater to evolving consumer demands, this trend is expected to further expand and dominate the sector in the years to come.

By embracing the potential of tech-enabled solutions, you can upgrade your apartment to create a smart home that not only enhances your lifestyle but also provides you with a future-proof investment. Stay ahead of the curve and enjoy the benefits of a seamlessly connected living environment.

The author is the Principal Architect of Parti.studio and Editor of TBS Habitat.