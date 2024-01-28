Houses will be built for homeless in areas of independent MPs: PM Hasina

PM Sheikh Hasina addresses a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her official Ganabhaban residence on 22 January 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (28 January) said houses will be built for those who are landless and homeless in the constituencies of independent members of parliament (MPs) elected in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

The government only takes up projects that are helpful for the people of the country, she said during a meeting with independent lawmakers at Ganabhaban.

She told the MPs that they must know the history of Bangladesh and instil its constitution.

"Also read the parliament rules of procedure. We have a Westminster type parliament, so you need to know parliamentary practice well," she told the lawmakers.

Out of 62 independent MPs, 57 were present at the meeting.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader after the meeting told the media that all 62 lawmakers will remain independent.

"They can criticise the government constructively. This matter has been clearly stated by our parliament leader and party president," he said.

Quader said any conflicts between AL nominated candidates and independents will not be tolerated.

"The premier said that they should settle their internal disputes. Everyone should work together to implement the election manifesto," Quader said.