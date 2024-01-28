Houses will be built for homeless in areas of independent MPs: PM Hasina

Politics

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:47 pm

Related News

Houses will be built for homeless in areas of independent MPs: PM Hasina

All independent MPs will remain independent, says Quader

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:47 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina addresses a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her official Ganabhaban residence on 22 January 2024. Photo: PID
PM Sheikh Hasina addresses a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her official Ganabhaban residence on 22 January 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (28 January) said houses will be built for those who are landless and homeless in the constituencies of independent members of parliament (MPs) elected in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

The government only takes up projects that are helpful for the people of the country, she said during a meeting with independent lawmakers at Ganabhaban.

She told the MPs that they must know the history of Bangladesh and instil its constitution. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Also read the parliament rules of procedure. We have a Westminster type parliament, so you need to know parliamentary practice well," she told the lawmakers. 

Out of 62 independent MPs, 57 were present at the meeting.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader after the meeting told the media that all 62 lawmakers will remain independent. 

"They can criticise the government constructively. This matter has been clearly stated by our parliament leader and party president," he said.

Quader said any conflicts between AL nominated candidates and independents will not be tolerated. 

"The premier said that they should settle their internal disputes. Everyone should work together to implement the election manifesto," Quader said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister / Bangladesh / house

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

12h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

16h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

3h | Videos
Motorcycles eliminated unemployment in Sirajganj

Motorcycles eliminated unemployment in Sirajganj

2h | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

4h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

5h | Videos