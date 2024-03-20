Climate-resilient houses can reduce disaster damage: Experts

Environment

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:29 am

Related News

Climate-resilient houses can reduce disaster damage: Experts

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:29 am
A climate resilient house built by Brac for the poor living in coastal areas. Photo: Ashraful Haque
A climate resilient house built by Brac for the poor living in coastal areas. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Climate experts advocated for the adoption of "climate-resilient houses" as a way to significantly reduce damage caused by cyclones and other natural disasters. 

At a roundtable titled "Climate Resilient Housing in Coastal Bangladesh and Ambitious Actions Towards NDCs" on Tuesday, they said that these homes offer a more cost-effective approach compared to large-scale cyclone centres.

At the event, organised by BRAC, the Adaptation NTI of the NDC Action Project, Abu Sadat Moniruzzaman Khan, Programme Head of the Climate Change Programme BRAC, said a climate-resilient house is specially designed for vulnerable people in the coastal area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said 35 houses have already been built in various coastal locations. These resilient structures can accommodate 35 to 40 people each and are designed to withstand winds up to 280 km/h. Each house features an open ground floor with a kitchen, a dedicated space for livestock, and a water storage system. The first floor provides additional living space with two separate rooms.

Beyond these initial successes, climate experts advocate for the concept of climate-resilient houses. While families reside in them throughout the year, they are also designed to function as communal shelters during natural disasters.

Nahim Razzaq, Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Convenor of Climate Parliament Bangladesh, said, "We have been able to reduce death and damage due to natural calamities in the last few years." Climate-resilient houses hold immense promise to further this progress. By expanding this initiative, coastal communities will be significantly better equipped to weather the storms, both literally and figuratively.

Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat emphasises the importance of designing shelters suited to local contexts. He criticises past reliance on foreign designs for cyclone centres, advocating for shelters specifically built for Bangladesh's conditions.

Iqbal Abdullah Harun, from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlights key considerations during construction.

Ensuring proper sanitation facilities is crucial. Homes should be designed to accommodate the elderly, disabled, and women's needs.

Harun commends the "climate-resilient house" design and acknowledges the government's interest in exploring its use.

Bangladesh

Climate / Bangladesh / house

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

11h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

11h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

14h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

3h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

5h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

6h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

4h | Videos