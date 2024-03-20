Climate-resilient houses can reduce disaster damage: Experts

A climate resilient house built by Brac for the poor living in coastal areas. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Climate experts advocated for the adoption of "climate-resilient houses" as a way to significantly reduce damage caused by cyclones and other natural disasters.

At a roundtable titled "Climate Resilient Housing in Coastal Bangladesh and Ambitious Actions Towards NDCs" on Tuesday, they said that these homes offer a more cost-effective approach compared to large-scale cyclone centres.

At the event, organised by BRAC, the Adaptation NTI of the NDC Action Project, Abu Sadat Moniruzzaman Khan, Programme Head of the Climate Change Programme BRAC, said a climate-resilient house is specially designed for vulnerable people in the coastal area.

He said 35 houses have already been built in various coastal locations. These resilient structures can accommodate 35 to 40 people each and are designed to withstand winds up to 280 km/h. Each house features an open ground floor with a kitchen, a dedicated space for livestock, and a water storage system. The first floor provides additional living space with two separate rooms.

Beyond these initial successes, climate experts advocate for the concept of climate-resilient houses. While families reside in them throughout the year, they are also designed to function as communal shelters during natural disasters.

Nahim Razzaq, Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Convenor of Climate Parliament Bangladesh, said, "We have been able to reduce death and damage due to natural calamities in the last few years." Climate-resilient houses hold immense promise to further this progress. By expanding this initiative, coastal communities will be significantly better equipped to weather the storms, both literally and figuratively.

Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat emphasises the importance of designing shelters suited to local contexts. He criticises past reliance on foreign designs for cyclone centres, advocating for shelters specifically built for Bangladesh's conditions.

Iqbal Abdullah Harun, from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlights key considerations during construction.

Ensuring proper sanitation facilities is crucial. Homes should be designed to accommodate the elderly, disabled, and women's needs.

Harun commends the "climate-resilient house" design and acknowledges the government's interest in exploring its use.