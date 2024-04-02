Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

When aiming for a modern and aesthetically pleasing interior, it's common for designers to overuse unnecessary elements, sacrificing functionality for the sake of creating a showpiece. However, for a teacher couple residing in Mohammadpur's Japan Garden City, that was precisely what they wanted to avoid.

Thus, they entrusted Archarium, an interior design firm, with the task of striking the right balance. "I tasked Archarium with achieving aesthetics without turning it into a mere showpiece. We aimed for a perfect fusion of visual appeal and functionality," expressed the husband, who preferred to stay anonymous for the sake of privacy. The design team consisted of architects Nazirul Asif, Hanafia Sunny and Shirin Sultana Shurovi.

"We didn't have many specific details in mind; we simply wanted an interior where we would feel good coming home. It shouldn't feel like I have come to a hotel. We wanted a homely environment with a touch of a wow factor," added the wife.

And the couple are content with the final outcome.

The home has two bedrooms, a spacious living area, a dining space, and a kitchen.

Upon entering the house, you're greeted by a foyer area where the designers fulfilled the clients' request for a shoe cabinet. However, rather than a typical design, they crafted an innovative solution: an upper and lower cabinet with a cleverly designed seating space in between for putting on and taking off shoes.

"We aimed to make the space not only functional but also visually intriguing. Additionally, we incorporated an arch, which is a favourite element of mine and features prominently in many of our projects," explained Nazirul Asif, Co-Founder of Archarium.

On the ceiling, they used a sentimental piece– a worn shari bordered with a wooden frame. So upon entering, it gives a homely feeling.

Moving from the foyer, we step into the inviting living space.

Living space

In the living space, a striking blue sofa occupies one corner, complemented by a sleek TV cabinet positioned opposite.

Along the wall, niches have been incorporated to showcase small decor pieces and minimise the need for additional furniture. A French door offers the flexibility to merge the dining and drawing areas into a single, expansive space, ensuring adaptability to varying needs.

"Given the constraints of space, we've designed for versatility, allowing the option to unify or segregate the areas," explained Asif.

The TV cabinet cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. To optimise seating in the limited space, a floating sitting area has been integrated with the TV cabinet, comfortably accommodating 7-8 individuals.

In lieu of a traditional false ceiling, a continuous wooden frame above provides gentle, diffused lighting, serving both aesthetic and functional purposes.

As the family has a penchant for reading, a dedicated bookshelf was a must. With no available wall space in the living room or suitable placement in the bedrooms, the solution was found in the entrance corridor. "This strategic placement not only addresses the need for a book space, but also serves as a conversation starter upon entering the home," said Asif.

Kitchen and Dining

The open kitchen, complete with a breakfast counter, seamlessly flows into the dining area, maintaining a minimalist aesthetic for a sleek appearance.

Given the family dynamics, with children who enjoy their meals and a wife who loves cooking, the layout is designed to facilitate conversations while dining.

Extending from the entry corridor into the dining space, the bookshelf provides an engaging view and is supported by metal couplers, adding an aesthetic touch.

Amidst the predominantly white palette, the designers opted for a single vibrant accent: a watermelon pink multipurpose cabinet positioned across from the kitchen counter. This cabinet features a niche for diffused lighting and showcases decorative pieces.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom features a floor-to-ceiling wooden cabinet designed for multi-functionality, serving as a cabinet, storage unit, cupboard and showcase. "To avoid cluttering the room with furniture, I opted to create a single unit for all purposes," explained Asif. Given that it's a teacher's room, incorporating a study nook was essential. Despite space constraints, the designers ingeniously integrated a study area within the cabinet.

Positioned against the window to maximise natural light, the study nook seamlessly blends into the room, contributing to its spacious feel. Additionally, a sentimental touch is added to the ceiling with a frame adorned with the husband's mother's shari.

A mini shelf which could serve the purpose of a bookshelf, charging station or bedside table, is nestled into the corner of the bed. To accommodate seating without overwhelming the space, a floating seat beneath the window was installed.

Instead of a traditional dressing table, a floating vanity serves its purpose elegantly. The designers ensured that the curved edge of the cabinet adjoining the veranda did not impede movement, maintaining a sense of openness in the room.

Second bedroom

The second bedroom serves as their daughter's sanctuary. With her needs in mind, Asif and his team incorporated a single bed, a study table, a cabinet and a dressing table. "Given the room's limited space, we integrated the cabinet and vanity, allowing her to utilise the vanity's drawer efficiently," said Asif.

Adjacent to the study area, they devised a seamless line, offering both a study nook and a comfortable sitting space. The materials utilised include Gorjon wood and commercial board, ensuring durability and functionality.

This room, too, holds a sentimental piece, as it features another shari-turned-wall-piece.

The adapted room

With two children but only one additional bedroom apart from the master suite, the family needed a solution. "So, for their son, we created a partitioned room with a distinctive white feature wall," said Asif. "The feature wall is one of the highlights of the project," he added.

Adjacent to the dining area, they repurposed waste materials to create this visually captivating feature wall. Since this room is also visible from the living area, the wall serves as a striking focal point.

Notably, the wall's design itself serves as an artistic statement, eliminating the need for additional adornments like a painting. When the door is closed, the wall seamlessly blends into the room, appearing as a cohesive feature.

Their son's room, measuring eight feet by 10 feet, embraces a Lego-themed design, much to his delight. The room is kept extremely minimal, with only a bed and cabinet. His study space seamlessly extends from the Lego-themed cabinet. There is an upper cabinet and an under-bed cabinet where he can put his belongings. Most importantly, the room is colourful with several pop-up colours.