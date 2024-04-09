Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

Nothing screams holidays like lanterns, fresh flowers, and colours. This Eid, decorate your dining space with string lights, lanterns, Turkish lamps, and candles. Photo: Pinterest

This year, the Eid holidays will be extra special as we will also be celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla New Year, on 14 April. And as with any celebration, there will be lots of food on the dining table.

Our Eid menu usually consists of polao, curries, kabab, shemai- all the mughlai dishes. And all the rich food intake will be balanced by eating panta (fermented soaked rice), bhorta (mashed vegetables with chillies and mustard oil), and fried hilsha on Pahela Baishakh.

Your overall experience at the dining table will be heightened if you serve all these items in interesting looking pots and plates, place some new table runners or mats, or decorate the dining room wall with some new accessories.

Instead of putting out the same old China and cutleries, with a bit of planning, you can give your dining tables some fresh, new makeovers.

A Moroccan themed dining table

Choose a royal blue runner and add gold accents to your dining table. Photo: Pinterest

Imagine the gorgeous mosques in Iran and Morocco. The royal blue tiles with geometric patterns are one of the most awe-inspiring living works of art out there. So, when setting up the dining corner in this theme, think of adding milk white, royal, and turquoise blue colours with a golden accent.

Interior designers are using pumpkin orange, sage green, and soft mauve colours this year to match the metallic tone trend. So, pick any of the colours that match your already existing interior and pick items in that colour to put in the dining room.

For example, if you are opting for an ivory table linen, choose a vibrant or contrasting runner like royal blue. Add some blue curtains or napkin rings for an added accent.

If you are scared that the nice ivory cloth might be ruined by a gravy or jhol spill, flip the rule and get a colourful tablecloth. Use golden or ivory plates, spoons etc.

Nothing screams holidays like lanterns, fresh flowers, and colours. String lights, lanterns, Turkish lamps, and candles will add the perfect warmth to the ambiance of the room.

Opt for the moon-shaped Turkish lamp from Khazana for that royal look. The three-tiered dessert stands are a must as well. Besides functionality, the glass stand with a golden frame looks graceful, royal and adds extra elegance to the room.

Fresh flowers will add a nice pop of colour as well fragrance.

Eid-ul-Fitr is decided by the sight of the moon, so the use of the moon and star motifs on crockeries, wall décor or string lights will be a nice addition to your interior.

Oval mirror tray by Satori

Price: Tk 2,685

Moon-shaped Turkish lamp by Khazana

Price: Tk7,250

Golden cake stand by Khazana

Price: Tk1,845

A Pahela Baishakh themed dining table

With a red and white colour theme and fresh flowers, bring the Baishakhi vibe in your dining room. Photo: Pinterest

With a red and white colour theme, fresh flowers, earthen pots, and colourful kites, we think the Pahela Baishakh theme is going to be the most fun to work with.

Red and white table linen would look nice. You can also use tablecloths or runners with block or batik prints, embroideries or jamdani motifs. A set of orange-brown earthenware will add the perfect warmth to the dining table.

Banana leaves can be used as placemats and coasters, which can be sourced from the local kitchen market and cut and shaped according to your preference.

Instead of a porcelain or crystal flower vase, add a graceful terracotta vase with tube roses, jasmine or marigolds in it.

The terracotta tableware can be bought from Aarong and roadside shops in Shahbagh, Doel Chattar and New Market.

Colourful paper lanterns and kites will be the perfect décor components if you are going for a real Pohela Baishakh theme. Place these on the wall of your dining room.

Red and White Table runner

Kaaruj

Price: Tk1,500

An outdoor potluck themed dining table

String-light and flower bouquet as the centerpiece set the mood for your outdoor potluck-themed Eid dinner. Photo: Pinterest

If you have a spacious terrace, backyard, or a garden, consider hosting an outdoor potluck themed dinner party. As the April sun is not forgiving at all, a dinner party will be more appropriate.

For those who might be new to the concept of a potluck party, it is a social gathering where guests bring their own dishes. This also creates a sense of community.

The host can also participate in the party, rather than juggling multiple responsibilities.

You can ask guests to bring a variety of dishes, from appetisers and main dishes to desserts.

It is always a good idea to add name cards in front of the dishes, as people will know what others have brought.

You can design the name cards on your own, or simple printed tags will also work.

Now, the key aspect of an outdoor dinner party is lighting. String lights, candles, lamps, garden lights - bring out all of them.

While the bright outdoor lights will provide enough illumination, the soft, warm string lights and candles will create an ambiance.

For a dinner party, the dining table works as the foundational element that sets the stage for your party's aesthetics. Opt for a traditional tablecloth and a vibrant runner, all of which should be bright and welcoming.

A centrepiece is an exciting element to set the tone for any gathering. It will depend on your aesthetics, whether you go for big flower arrangements or multiple small flower vases across the table.

Also, if you are not a flower person, add a string of LED lights across the table and cover it with cutout decorative pieces.

For tableware, paper and melamine will make it more durable and children-friendly. But you can also use glassware.

You can put out a nice, comfortable rug and pillows in your backyard to create a more relaxed sitting area for your guests.