Port city industries want integrated roadmap to sustainable economy

The city's rich history and economic strength position it to shape its destiny and serve as a beacon for sustainable development globally. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Chattogram has witnessed a sizable economic growth over the years.

Now, business leaders and industry experts are asking for an integrated roadmap to guide the port city towards a sustainable economic future. Currently contributing over $100 billion to Bangladesh's economy, Chattogram is an economic powerhouse, and the collective call for a comprehensive development plan resonates across industries.

Aameir Alihussain, the managing director of BSRM, a prominent steel producer in Bangladesh, acknowledged the positive infrastructural projects in Chattogram. He noted the city's struggle to fully benefit from these projects due to a lack of integration and coordination. Alihussain emphasized the need for auxiliary connectivity within the district to maximize the impact of infrastructural development.

He proposed an integrated framework and roadmap for Chattogram's economic sustainability, highlighting the importance of aligning various projects and addressing climate change issues. Alihussain advocates not only economic growth but also a resilient and climate-conscious city.

The managing director of Pacific Jeans, a leading jeans exporter, Sayed Mohammad Tanvir, highlighted the diverse industries in Chattogram contributing USD 100 billion to the national economy. Tanvir emphasized the significance of utilities and policy support to revitalize the Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector in the district. He stressed the critical role of strategic policies in steering industries toward sustainability.

Zahirul Islam, the managing director of PHP Ship Recycling Yard and director of PHP Family, calls for specifically tailored strategies for different industries. He highlighted the need for clear requirements and technological transformation in advancing economic sustainability.

Professor Md Salim Uddin, the chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation and a distinguished accounting professor, added an academic perspective. He emphasized the balance required for sustainable business practices and the integration of technology for a sustainable economy. Prof. Salim on the other hand stressed collaboration among government, private sector, civil society, and international partners for accessible technological benefits.

The figures and facts about Chattogram's economic significance, vulnerability to climate change, and diversified industries reinforce the need for an integrated roadmap. Chattogram's GDP contribution of over USD 100 billion to Bangladesh's economy signifies its economic prowess. The urgency for sustainable practices is heightened by the city's vulnerability to climate change.

As Chattogram moves towards a sustainable future, the integrated roadmap is seen as both a strategic necessity and a moral imperative. The city's rich history and economic strength position it to shape its destiny and serve as a beacon for sustainable development globally. The leaders' call for an integrated approach is not just a roadmap but a collective vision for Chattogram, encompassing economic resilience and sustainability.