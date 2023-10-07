'The next 5-7 years will see vast transformation in aviation'

The construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is an example of visible economic growth. This development is a direct consequence of the rising per capita income in Bangladesh. As individuals enjoy greater financial prosperity, their inclination toward air travel naturally increases. This phenomenon is a universal trend that correlates closely with the overall economic growth, as measured by the per capita income and GDP.

To illustrate this connection, I recall a seminar held by Airbus in Bangladesh around 2013 or 2014. During this event, Airbus projected that by 2035, Bangladesh would become the 15th most prominent global destination for air travel. This forecast, along with the rising infrastructure projects, demonstrates the undeniable surge in air travel within our country.

Presently, we are witnessing the manifestation of this growth with the third terminal and the development of an additional runway. These projects are intricately intertwined, reflecting the need for simultaneous expansion to accommodate the escalating demand.

Only a few years ago, there were concerns about the sustainability of our country's airlines. However, against all odds, we are experiencing substantial growth. US Bangla Airlines is a good example, and we are witnessing the emergence of new players like Air Astra and NovAir, which are currently navigating challenges but have plans for growth in the near future. These are good signs for the industry.

Also, Biman Bangladesh has undergone remarkable transformation. Previously, it operated on a more short-term basis, but now we are focusing on long-term strategies.

From infrastructure development to human resource enhancement, we are experiencing a comprehensive surge in our country's aviation sector. This momentum is driving us forward, and I am confident that over the next five to seven years, we will see significant developments in Bangladesh's aviation landscape.

However, it is essential to address a critical challenge we face, which is airspace management. Despite having the necessary runways, we are unable to fully capitalise on them at the moment.

In contrast to other countries that employ standard arrival and departure systems, our airports lack a standardised arrival procedure. This disparity creates complications in air traffic management.

For example, when we land in Dubai, our aircraft typically maintains a gap of only 4-5 nautical miles from the preceding aircraft. In Bangladesh, the minimum gap required is 10 nautical miles. This discrepancy means we are forfeiting nearly half of the potential benefits. This issue warrants immediate attention.

We must recognise that the challenge lies not in the availability of runways but in the need for substantial improvements in airspace management. As demonstrated by Dubai's Sharjah Airport, even with a single runway, exceptional results are attainable. Therefore, the primary concern is the enhancement of our airspace management systems to ensure efficient and safe operations within our aviation sector.

The interview was taken by TBS Staff Correspondent Kamran Siddiqui.