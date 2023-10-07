The second runway will maximise potential of the third terminal

For a considerable duration, airlines have fervently asked for the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"Our Prime Minister, recognising the urgent need and foreseeing a prosperous future, took proactive steps to initiate this endeavour. As we approach its launch, we eagerly anticipate reaping its full benefits," said Mofizur Rahman, the secretary general of the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB).

However, building that third terminal is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to plans for development, he added.

"Alongside that, we realised we need another runway for our planes, and we are hoping CAAB will get that done. Adding the third terminal is going to make a big difference — we are talking more domestic and foreign flights, which means more passengers. Basically, our aviation industry is about to take off," said Rahman, also the managing director of NovoAir.

According to him, when the third terminal officially opens, it is like turning the page to a new chapter.

"But it's just the start of our journey. To really make the most of this milestone, we have got to get that second runway finished up fast, following a solid plan. That's how we will tap into all the potential that the third terminal brings," Rahman said.

Expanding also means getting some new planes, which he says is a clear sign that investing in infrastructure pays off.

"If you look at the big picture, while domestic travel might slow down a bit, international travel is on the rise, with an expected annual increase of 6% to 7%," he said.

"Our strategy is all about keeping up with what passengers want. We're adjusting our fleet to match their changing needs and thinking about how we can grow in the future. We are committed to checking in every year to make sure we are meeting the demands of international travellers."

But about domestic flights, he said, it is not all "sunshine and rainbows".

"The Barishal runway is almost closed, and neither we nor US-Bangla are operating flights there. Biman operates flights two to three days a week. We're doing our best to keep just two flights going in Jashore. And to top it off, the government is opening a train line to Cox's Bazar in October, which could mean more than half of our air passengers disappearing. Given all this, it's safe to say domestic demand is going down. Our plan is to focus on growing internationally in light of these challenges," Rahman further said.