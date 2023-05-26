Women's football team's head coach Golam Rabbani to step down from duties

After the sudden retirement of National Women's football team player Swapna, Golam Rabbani Choton has brought more shocking news as he has chosen to step down from his duties as head coach of the women's team after the end of May.

Golam Rabbani has made a big contribution for women's football in Bangladesh.

He served as an assistant coach and later head coach of the women's team for almost a decade and that included successes like winning the SAFF Women's Championship last year.

The 54-year-old Golam Rabbani said he wants to work with women's football and join a club after his time with the national team.

Golam Rabbani Choton told the media, "I will not coach any more tournaments for the national team. I will inform BFF about this matter in a few days by writing an official letter. You can say that this is my last month. I will no longer be in charge of the women's team from next month."

When asked why he made this decision, he said, "I worked a lot but there is too much pressure. I have a family and friends and no time was given to anyone. On the other hand, everyone's expectations of the women's team are increasing. I think a lot has happened. Let's move forward now. This is why I am no longer going to coach the girls."

