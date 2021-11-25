Twitter king Neesham comes up with a gem of a reaction as New Zealand lose 4th consecutive toss against India

25 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:05 pm

Twitter king Neesham comes up with a gem of a reaction as New Zealand lose 4th consecutive toss against India

Jimmy Neesham came up with a hilarious tweet as New Zealand lost another toss against India in the first Test in Kanpur.

25 November, 2021
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

When it comes to ruling Twitter, few are a cut above Jimmy Neesham. The New Zealand all-rounder is right up there when it comes to posting witty tweets, alongside former India batter Wasim Jaffer. And on Thursday, the all-rounder came up with another hilarious post as New Zealand lost yet another toss against India in the first Test in Kanpur.

New Zealand last won a toss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England when skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl in Dubai. From there, the Kiwis lost the toss against Australia in the final, and the subsequent three T20I series that followed in India.

"Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please?" tweeted Neesham.

The Men in Blue, under their new T20I captain Rohit Sharma, won all three tosses as in the absence of Kane Williamson, New Zealand's stand-in captain, stand-in skipper Tim Southee was unlucky with the coin toss.

And the trend continued as this time, it was Ajinkya Rahane who called it right at the toss and opted to bat. The decision proved to be a good one as India made good progress with Shubman Gill scoring the fourth Test half-century of his career, and skipper Rahane contributing with an elegant 35 before playing on to a delivery from Kyle Jamieson.

For New Zealand, Jamieson was the best bowler, his figures reading 3/38 by the end of the second session. Jamieson drew first blood for New Zealand as he had opener Mayank Agarwal edging to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Later, immediately after the lunch interval, Jamieson bowled a vicious inswinger to rattle Gill's middle and leg stumps. As the second session neared its end, Jamieson struck one more time as Rahane played on, a ball after he had successfully reviewed a caught behind call against him.

Cricket

Jimmy Neesham / India vs New Zealand

