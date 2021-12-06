'New Zealand must learn from batting debacle': Tom Latham

Sports

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:07 pm

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand had very little left to salvage from the second test after getting bowled for 62 in their first innings at the Wankhede Stadium but stand-in skipper Tom Latham hoped there were lessons to be learned for the young players in the team.

The top-ranked test side folded in a little over three days on a spin-friendly track to lose by 372 runs, their biggest defeat by runs, eclipsing the 358-run thumping against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2007.

"One of those things in cricket where everything you do doesn't tend to work," Latham, who led the side in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson, told reporters. "One of those days that happens in cricket.

"We have done that to teams at different times around the world. Unfortunately it was our time and things didn't quite unfold the way we would have wanted. From our point of view, you have to take a lot of learnings from it.

"The way we were able to come in the second innings and guys sort of change their gameplans a little bit and put a little bit more pressure on the bowlers (but) as we know in India, the longer you go, the harder it gets to bat."

There were, however, bright moments for the touring side from the likes of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who became the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings, batter Will Young and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

"Those three guys you mentioned, their first time in this part of the world, for them to step up at different times for us, and to make contributions throughout the series was outstanding," said Latham.

"It is great for the depth of New Zealand cricket to have more exposure in these conditions. The more you play in this part of the world, the more you sort of learn and are able to grow your game.

"Obviously, pleasing for those guys but also for everyone else there are learnings to take. So that the next time we are here, those learnings will be put to practice."

