Shakib's seeing better with one eye: Neesham

Photo: Rangpur Riders
Photo: Rangpur Riders

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been full of praise for his Rangpur Riders teammate and fellow all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite Shakib being diagnosed with an eye condition, which affected his batting, and we saw him batting low down the order in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he has gotten back among the runs in recent games.

His last batting performance was his best one so far, where he scored 69 from just 31 balls against the Khulna Tigers.

Neesham joked that he's probably "seeing better with one eye" while further adding that "Shakib's bowling won't be affected even if he couldn't see" as he spoke to the media on Thursday at Chattogram. 

The New Zealand player, known for being witty and humourous, especially on social media, was dead serious when praising Shakib though.

"Shakib is a tremendous cricketer and whatever he does, he does well. I'm not exactly sure about what eye condition he has but he's playing well," Neesham added. 

Rangpur sit at the top of the table with 14 points and seven wins from their nine matches and with other stars like Imran Tahir, Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius in their lineup, they are looking like one of the favourites to win the tournament. 

Neesham is already thinking about the final and hopes Shakib's form will continue till the end: "He's one of our best batters and best bowlers and the hope is he can continue this form till the final," Neesham concluded.

 

 

