Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup

BSS
30 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 03:32 pm

The Bangladesh Women's Cricket team vowed to make a winning start in a bid to defend the Asia Cup title as they take on Thailand tomorrow (Saturday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Ground-2.

The match starts at 9 AM. spectators will enjoy a free entrance to the stadium.

The tournament was supposed to be held in 2020 but the outbreak of the Covid-19 hampered the progress. A total of seven Asian countries are participating in this tournament this time.

The Tigresses who won the Asia Cup in 2018 for the first time, beating mighty India in last ball thriller in Malaysia knew that the tag of defending champions is itself a pressure. But they are keen to defend the title as the confidence stemmed from being unbeaten champions in T20 Qualifiers a few days back.

Bangladesh in fact became hat-trick champions in T20 Qualifiers of late, beating Ireland in the final.

The Tigresses will be further boosted by pacer Jahanara Alam who missed the Qualifiers due to injury. Also Fargana Hoque Pinky returned to the fold after recovering from Covid-19.

Tigresses captain Nigar Sultana Joty said they now want to focus solely on the Asia Cup.

 "Since we'll be playing at home, we indeed feel no pressure and put ourselves ahead. I think the biggest motivation is that we have qualified for the World Cup, which is motivating the whole team," Joty said here today.

Like the other time, India who had recently won their first bilateral series on England soil will be Bangladesh's main contender. But Joty said all of the participating teams improved their game a lot so there's no point to think just one team as the main contender.

"Every team here is strong enough and they actually are playing really well cricket. We have to give everyone equal importance and play well against all of them."

"But we are confident of retaining the title because we are playing at home and the team is in a good stead."

All the matches of the tournament will be held in Sylhet. Nine out of 24 matches will be played at Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The remaining 15 matches will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The seven participating teams will face each other in the T20 format tournament. The curtain will come down on 15 October with the finals of the Women's Asia Cup.

Bangladesh women's team did not lose a single match in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Therefore, Joty thinks that there is no better preparation for the Asia Cup.

"I would say it was the best preparation for us, because there is no better preparation than playing a match. Since we have been playing in this format, it will help us a lot in the Asia Cup. We are playing together and we got team combination right in the Asia Cup, if we can play as a team, I think there will be a good result in the Asia Cup."

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Mst Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Shohaly Akter

Stand by: Marufa Akther, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rabeya Khan

